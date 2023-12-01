Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a common fact that you can’t eat sushi while pregnant, but did you also know there are some skincare and makeup ingredients you should avoid too? Retinols, benzoyl peroxide, salicylic acid and chemical sunscreens are all deemed unsafe for pregnant women. Kourtney Kardashian knows about the dos and don’ts all too well, and during her most recent pregnancy with her fourth child, she made it a priority to only use the cleanest cosmetics available.

According to Poosh, one of Kardashian’s go-to pregnancy products was the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation. Beyond creating a flawless base for the rest of her makeup, this dermatologist-recommended formula helps to heal blemishes and prevent new ones from forming — which is a game-changer considering key acne-fighting ingredients aren’t suitable for use during pregnancy.

Pregnancy can also increase skin sensitivity, making some of the safe products you’d regularly use too harsh. Because this non-comedogenic foundation was made with sensitive skin in mind (it’s completely hypoallergenic, vegan and fragrance-, paraben- and oil-free) it is the ideal face makeup to use when you experience any sort of flare ups — whether you’re pregnant or not.

Kardashian blends the shades Almond and Honey together before applying the full-coverage foundation for special events. For a more natural look, she likes to combine it with her moisturizer to make her very own tinted lotion.

The Oxygenating Foundation comes in 18 blendable shades which smooth onto skin quickly and easily. Even though it effectively covers imperfections and evens out skin tone, it still feels breathable and light, so you won’t experience any uncomfortable cakiness throughout the day.

You may not be super familiar with Oxygenetix, but the brand has been a favorite of dermatologists and makeup artists for years thanks to the medical-grade formulas that don’t clog pores. Everyday people who have discovered it — including Amazon shoppers — rarely revert back to using other brand name foundations.

“I’ve been buying this foundation for 7 years now going on 8,” one happy customer says. “My sister worked at a dermatology clinic back then where she brought me a sample of this foundation for the first time and I’ve been hooked ever since. I have acne-prone skin, and I’ve always had problems with foundations irritating my skin. Oxygenetix is so lightweight that people don’t even believe that I’m wearing foundation!”

Regardless of whether you’re expecting or not, if you’re looking for a no-frills lightweight yet full-coverage foundation, this one from Oxygenetix is a real winner. Thanks, Kourt!

Get the Oxygenetix Oxygenating Foundation for just $66 at Amazon!

