23 Extended Cyber Week Sales Up to 85% Off

If you somehow forgot to hit it big on Black Friday, then forgot to grab an item again on Cyber Monday, no sweat – today’s your day! Many people think the wild savings of Black Friday and Cyber Monday are through, but no, the show goes on! Gifting season is in full swing, and your favorite retailers are making it even easier to get ahead on your shopping this year.

And trust Us — we’re not scraping the bottom of the barrel with these deals. Top brands and retailers are participating in the Cyber Week festivities, offering deep discounts on all your faves. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Best Home and Kitchen Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone’s favorite appliance is on sale this Cyber Week! Skip the grocery store pint and make your own with this TikTok-famous Ninja Creami. You can whip up ice cream, gelato, smoothie bowls, sorbet and so much more in the matter of minutes!

Best Fashion and Accessory Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: A soft leather Marc Jacobs crossbody for 70% off? Yes, please! This beautiful bag comes with multiple straps for styling, all of different lengths. Classy, versatile and perfect for everyday use.

Best Shoe Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: These modern Steve Madden booties are about to be your new go-to. An earthy-colored suede can be styled with nearly any colors in your closet, so get creative! Bonus: The stacked block heel gives you an extra inch or two!

Best Tech Deals

Our Absolute Favorite: Beats has done it again with this pair of Studio Buds. These come complete with different modes, like transparency and noise cancelling, plus on-device controls for music, calls and a voice assistant.

