Elevate Your Winter Fashion With 17 Casual-to-Chic Jumpsuits

We’re in the thick of holiday parties and family gatherings. It’s “the most wonderful time of the year,” and we’d like to mark the occasion by looking fabulous. I look forward to dressing up for holiday parties all year long, and my go-to is almost always a jumpsuit. I have them in silk green, glitzy gold and a tailored black one-piece which looks like a sleek suit. What I love about jumpsuits is how polished they make you look — while being the easiest thing to throw on without an hour-long debate in your closet about mixing and matching.
No matter your wintery occasion, I’ve rounded up a selection of casual and dressy looks that will carry you through the season and beyond so you can look picture-perfect for the ‘Gram.
1. Casual Chic: Serve an understated-yet-classic approach to your jumpsuit with this option that can double as a work outfit or night at the symphony look.
2. Homey Elegance: Curl up at home in this cozy sweater jumpsuit with the girls or on your own for a night with Netflix and vino.
3. Dual-Tone Opulence: Want to spice it up? Try a two-tone textured jumpsuit which gives the appearance of an off-the-shoulder top with satin wide-leg pants.
4. Sporty Comfort: Lean into the athleisure trend with this hooded jumpsuit in one of ten colorways.
5. Sparkling Ensemble: Beguile all who cast their eye upon you in this sequin wrap front long-sleeve jumpsuit.
6. Entrancing Ensemble: Make an entrance in a cape-like capped sleeve jumpsuit with wide legs and a dramatic tie in front.
7. Effortless Transition: Made with breathable, soft material, this cute V-neck jumpsuit can swing from casual to dressy in seconds.
8. Retro Revival: Think ’70s with flared pants in a cord suit with an elastic zipped waist which creates an hourglass shape.
9. Pink Delight: Show off in a balloon-sleeve jumpsuit in blush pink with wide legs and a belted waist.
10. Sultry Charm: This strapless overlay jumpsuit is both alluring and exudes a sparky, fun aesthetic.
11. Sculpted Glamour: You don’t need to be working out to wear this sassy second-skin jumpsuit, but you will easily be the chicest gym-goer if you did.
12. Eye Catching: Try an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline jumpsuit in all red, just in time to attend your favorite Broadway show and have all eyes on you instead of the stage.
13. Standout Radiance: With flutter sleeves and rich floral patterns that shimmer with vibrancy, this jazzy jumpsuit is sure to be a hit.
14. City Allure: Rethink your weekender look with “coveralls,” a one-piece long-sleeve jumpsuit with soft fabrication which is giving NYC energy.
15. Sequin Extravaganza: If you’re not strutting through life in sequined harem overalls, you haven’t lived yet — but that can all change with a click of a button.
16. Say No More: Barbie would be jealous of you in this hot pink sequined jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline.
17. V-Functional: This versatile sleeveless jumpsuit comes in black and lavender, and can be worn in summer or winter with a layered sweater or fitted blazer to keep you warm.
