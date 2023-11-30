Elevate Your Winter Fashion With 17 Casual-to-Chic Jumpsuits

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re in the thick of holiday parties and family gatherings. It’s “the most wonderful time of the year,” and we’d like to mark the occasion by looking fabulous. I look forward to dressing up for holiday parties all year long, and my go-to is almost always a jumpsuit. I have them in silk green, glitzy gold and a tailored black one-piece which looks like a sleek suit. What I love about jumpsuits is how polished they make you look — while being the easiest thing to throw on without an hour-long debate in your closet about mixing and matching.

No matter your wintery occasion, I’ve rounded up a selection of casual and dressy looks that will carry you through the season and beyond so you can look picture-perfect for the ‘Gram.

1. Casual Chic: Serve an understated-yet-classic approach to your jumpsuit with this option that can double as a work outfit or night at the symphony look.

2. Homey Elegance: Curl up at home in this cozy sweater jumpsuit with the girls or on your own for a night with Netflix and vino.

3. Dual-Tone Opulence: Want to spice it up? Try a two-tone textured jumpsuit which gives the appearance of an off-the-shoulder top with satin wide-leg pants.

4. Sporty Comfort: Lean into the athleisure trend with this hooded jumpsuit in one of ten colorways.

5. Sparkling Ensemble: Beguile all who cast their eye upon you in this sequin wrap front long-sleeve jumpsuit.

6. Entrancing Ensemble: Make an entrance in a cape-like capped sleeve jumpsuit with wide legs and a dramatic tie in front.

7. Effortless Transition: Made with breathable, soft material, this cute V-neck jumpsuit can swing from casual to dressy in seconds.

8. Retro Revival: Think ’70s with flared pants in a cord suit with an elastic zipped waist which creates an hourglass shape.

9. Pink Delight: Show off in a balloon-sleeve jumpsuit in blush pink with wide legs and a belted waist.

10. Sultry Charm: This strapless overlay jumpsuit is both alluring and exudes a sparky, fun aesthetic.

11. Sculpted Glamour: You don’t need to be working out to wear this sassy second-skin jumpsuit, but you will easily be the chicest gym-goer if you did.

12. Eye Catching: Try an off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline jumpsuit in all red, just in time to attend your favorite Broadway show and have all eyes on you instead of the stage.

13. Standout Radiance: With flutter sleeves and rich floral patterns that shimmer with vibrancy, this jazzy jumpsuit is sure to be a hit.

14. City Allure: Rethink your weekender look with “coveralls,” a one-piece long-sleeve jumpsuit with soft fabrication which is giving NYC energy.

15. Sequin Extravaganza: If you’re not strutting through life in sequined harem overalls, you haven’t lived yet — but that can all change with a click of a button.

16. Say No More: Barbie would be jealous of you in this hot pink sequined jumpsuit with a sweetheart neckline.

17. V-Functional: This versatile sleeveless jumpsuit comes in black and lavender, and can be worn in summer or winter with a layered sweater or fitted blazer to keep you warm.

