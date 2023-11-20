The 17 Lounge Sets You Need to Celebrate the Holidays in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If you’re anything like me, you love a good matching set for every day of the week — but especially for the upcoming holidays. Sure, I love to get dolled up and go out, but the majority of my time is feeling cozy at home — reading books, or chatting with friends and family around the fireplace. I like to find sets which make me feel polished, adorable or the very least, put together while wearing barely-there fabric that caresses the skin.
I have taken this to the extreme by throwing a party in my PJs for New Year’s Eve, because you can slip into bed at 12:01 without wasting time. With the pandemic relaxing our dress code since 2020, we can now find more versatile sets that go from loungewear to gatherings without any fuss. If you’re a homebody like me or travel in style, take these sets for a spin!
1. Travel: Spanx knows how to be comfortable and slimming at the same time. Try these throw-on-and-go lounge pants with a matching top.
2. Trendy: Skirts are very of the moment and this set comes with a cropped sweater and bodycon skirt in a variety of shades.
3. Versatile: This long-sleeve funnel neck set comes in 15 different colors, so you’ll be sure to find a shade which complements your skin tone.
4. Relaxed: This loungewear set comes with the option of shorts or long pants, and a pleated oversized button-down in patterns or solid colors.
5. Smart: A slouchy lounge set never looked so chic thanks to the oversized pullover striped top and solid matching pants which slide on effortlessly.
6. Top Pick: Get a casual sweater set that can easily be worn out on the town, and look incredible while doing so. Available in multiple colors and customers’ overall pick in loungewear on Amazon!
7. Best Value: Want more? Get this three-piece set for layering in plum, white or hot pink.
8. Nostalgic: Bask in this psychedelic retro red sleeveless check lounge set which feels as fun as it looks.
9. Sporty: Try a plus-size sports tracksuit that shows off your ability to judge soccer matches from the couch.
10. Eye-Catching: If you’re a lover of rainbows and unicorns, we’ve got a colorful ombré set for you.
11. Artistic: For the free-spirited bohemian, this lounge set is calling your name with a cropped knit top and pull-on pants with added linen material for a texture contrast.
12. Modern: This oversized lounge set is giving us The Row vibes without the price tag.
13. Seductive: Get a sexy lounge set with this cropped ribbed tank and matching ribbed stretchy pants for a sleek silhouette.
14. Festive: Introducing a New Year’s Eve party set trimmed in feathers and a satiny finished lining along the collar and pockets.
15. Gorpcore: The utility trend is strong, and this safari silky button-down top is exactly what you need to march forward in style along with its silky counterpart to complete the set.
16. Dynamic: These track pants have an elastic waist which suits workouts or lounging, and look adorable with the matching quarter-zip pullover.
17. Comfortable: Nothing beats a soft, velour tracksuit with six out of the ten shades on sale! Hurry, because this deal may not last long. Might as well buy two while you’re at it!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!