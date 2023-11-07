If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
Best Foundations for Dry Skin
Foundation is the cornerstone of every makeup look, and having dry skin can make finding your perfect match a little bit trickier. While you may love a product when it’s initially applied, the real test is how well it holds up throughout the day.
If you have struggled to keep your complexion from looking cakey or find every base you try ends up clinging to dry patches, rest easy — as we have been on a mission to find the best foundations for dry skin that will leave you looking radiant.
After combing through ingredient lists, getting expert recommendations and perusing beauty insider’s personal favorites, we tested out the options to finally land on these gems after they proved their ability to provide the perfect coverage which lasted all day long.
Finding the Best Foundation for Dry Skin: A Buyer's Guide
Foundation is probably the first product we reach for, and the one with the power to make or break any beauty look. If your foundation is off, it will bring down the rest of your makeup no matter how well applied your lips or eyes are.
On the other hand, a flawless base on its own is enough to leave you glowing, which is why finding your perfect foundation is so crucial. It is also a product you are likely to repurchase, so taking the time to find the right one for you will save you both time and money down the line.
What to Consider When Choosing the Best Foundation for Dry Skin
Shade
The first step in choosing your foundation is knowing which shade to go for. If you tend to tan in summer, it can be worth having two separate shades for different seasons, as opposed to trying to find one in the middle. Also make sure to know your undertones, as this will enable you to get as close as possible to your actual skin color.
Consistency
Liquid foundation is the best option for those with dry skin and it won’t settle in dry patches or start to look cakey. Many liquid formulas now also contain hydrating ingredients which will help keep your skin moisturized and prevent flaking.
Skin Prep
Prepping your skin correctly before you apply your foundation is an essential step in ensuring the longevity of your makeup and creating a smooth base. For day wear, first apply SPF then your moisturizer and allow a couple of minutes for them to absorb before starting your makeup.
Brand
There are amazing foundations available for every budget. Our list includes everything from drugstore, to luxury options and everything in between. You can also opt to have a budget-friendly foundation for everyday wear, then have a higher end choice for special occasions!
Finish
Foundation finishes range from matte, dewy, velvet, radiant, natural and glowing. While you may think matte might not work for dry skin, with the right skin prep and product, it is actually a great option for achieving a classic and timeless looking base.
What are the Different Types of Foundation for Dry Skin?
Liquid
This is the most common type of foundation and the most popular, as it allows you to be in complete control of how much coverage you want and where you prefer to apply more or less product.
Stick
Foundation sticks are great for anyone on the go, as they provide a coverage which can be applied directly to the skin then blended out easily with the fingertips or a beauty blender.
SPF
It is recommended that we wear SPF everyday, so while you should always apply one separately to your foundation, choosing an option which includes an SPF will mean you are always protected even if you forget or are short on time.
Best Overall: Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
Pros
- Wide range of shades
- Available in mini size
- Radiant finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
- Only available in one finish
When it comes to foundation, Armani’s Luminous Silk is held up by both makeup artists and regular beauty fans alike as the holy grail when it comes to coverage. No other product on the market can help you achieve a naturally smooth finish like this miracle foundation.
The oil-free formula means it feels lightweight and breathable, while the wide selection of shades means you are almost guaranteed to find your perfect match. It's even available in a mini version for those looking to take it for a test run before investing in the full size.
Best Budget: L’Oreal Paris Infallible Fresh Wear 24 Hr Liquid Foundation Makeup
Pros
- Great price
- Luxury finish
- Contains SPF
Cons
- Not cruelty free
- Some may prefer a dewy finish
- Not available in travel size
If you are looking for a budget friendly foundation that still delivers a luxury finish, then look no further than L'Oreal's Infallible Fresh Wear. This is my personal everyday favorite, as you only need a tiny bit to cover your whole face — meaning the bottle feels like it lasts forever.
It’s long lasting and holds up well throughout the day, never turning flaky or settling into fine lines or dry patches. The non-comedogenic formula also makes it suitable for those with sensitive skin and it has the added bonus of containing SPF 25.
Best Drugstore: NYX Professional Makeup Born To Glow Naturally Radiant Foundation
Pros
- Great price
- Radiant finish
- Buildable coverage
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Basic packaging
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
If you are looking for a glow inducing coverage that won’t break the bank, then there is no better option than this radiant finish foundation from NYX. Coming in at under $10 and formulated with professional grade ingredients, this product is the one to reach for whenever your dry skin needs a boost of luminosity.
The liquid consistency can be built up so works great for those who prefer a light coverage during the day, but may want to add a little more color for night looks. There are also over 30 shades to choose from with options for every undertone.
Best Luxury: Hourglass Ambient Soft Glow Foundation
Pros
- Silky texture
- Cruelty-free
- Natural finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Only available in one finish
- Doesn’t come in travel size
If you are looking to invest in the best, then this Soft Glow foundation from luxury makeup brand Hourglass is unparalleled when it comes to creating the perfect base. This medium coverage color feels featherweight while wearing it — and the light-diffusing pigments not only provide a soft focus finish, but also protect against blue light.
The formula is infused with white tea extract, vitamin E and antioxidants to keep your skin nourished while the blurring spheres help to conceal any pigmentation, redness, lines and wrinkles.
Best for Sensitive Skin: Physicians Formula Butter Believe It! Foundation + Concealer
Pros
- Dermatologist tested
- Weightless feel
- Light to medium coverage
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
- Doesn’t contain SPF
Those with both dry and sensitive skin may feel like trying to find a foundation that works for their complexion is like mission impossible, but this Butter Believe It color from Physicians Formula delivers hydrating coverage with non-comedogenic ingredients to ensure your skin stays free from irritation.
The creamy formula melts seamlessly into skin to deliver a naturally radiant finish which leaves you with a glowing complexion that lasts for hours and feels just like a second skin.
Best Full Coverage: Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer
Pros
- Contains skin nourishing ingredients
- Evens out skin tone
- Also works as a concealer
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Smaller shade range
- Not as widely available
Makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin was the king of sculpting, creating contour techniques that made him a favorite with everyone from Madonna to Cindy Crawford. It is no surprise then that the standout product of the brand is the full coverage Sensual Skin Enhancer full coverage foundation.
There is no other product on the market that will allow you to create such a smooth and perfect canvas for your makeup look. In fact, the finish is so gorgeous you may just want to wear it on its own for a radiant minimalist makeup look that is all about the skin.
Best Stick: Huda Beauty Faux Filter Skin Finish Buildable Coverage Foundation Stick
Pros
- Fragrance free
- Cruelty-free
- Easy to apply
Cons
- Some shades sell out
- Not everyone may like the stick consistency
- Transfers slightly
Who isn’t a fan of a hassle-free beauty hack that will leave your skin looking glowy in a hurry? If you favor a mess-free easy beauty routine or often find yourself tight on time in the morning, investing in one of these Faux Filter foundation sticks from Huda Beauty will give you the tools you need to create your perfect base in seconds.
The smooth texture glides on for a natural finish that's both water and transfer-proof. The stick formula allows you to decide the exact amount of coverage you want, whether it be a veil of color or a full coverage look.
Best SPF: Erborian BB Cream
Pros
- Soft matte finish
- Enriched with skin enhancing ingredients
- Contains broad spectrum sunscreen
Cons
- Limited shade range
- May not be full coverage enough for some people
- Not as widely available
This BB cream from K Beauty favorites Erborian is more than just a face color, it also protects against the sun and contains an innovative white ginseng complex that smoothes, moisturizes and protects the skin while you wear it.
Half skincare half foundation, if keeping your complexion in peak condition is your number one goal then this is the coverage for you. The cream feels lightweight and the natural finish makes it look like your bare skin but better.
Best for Mature Skin: Jones Road What The Foundation
Pros
- Blends seamlessly
- Doesn’t settle into fine lines
- Hydrates skin
Cons
- Smaller shade range
- Some may prefer a pump dispenser
- Not for those looking for full coverage
Makeup Artist Bobbi Brown made a triumphant return to cosmetics with her latest venture Jones Road, which is all about enhancing and not hiding your natural features. It is a good idea to switch up your makeup products every few years to ensure you are adapting your beauty routine to your current complexion.
Their tinted moisturizer balm What The Foundation is the ideal option for those with dry mature skin who find regular products settle into fine lines and wrinkles. There is no fear of that with this luscious formula that melts into your skin to create a dreamy dewy base which leaves your complexion looking healthier than ever.
Best Matte Finish: Revlon ColorStay
Pros
- Great price
- Matte finish
- Full coverage
Cons
- Basic packaging
- Some shades sell out
- Some people may prefer a more sheer coverage
If your skin is on the drier side, you may have shied away from matte finishes, but this surprisingly smooth foundation from Revlon is the perfect product to help you achieve a classic matte base without turning your skin flaky.
Despite its full coverage finish, this cream is extremely comfortable to wear and never feels heavy on the skin. It is also transfer-proof so won’t end up on your clothes and is both sweat and heat resistant, making it a great option for all-day wear.
Best Dewy Finish: Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Liquid Foundation
Pros
- Great price
- Wide shade range
- Gorgeous finish
Cons
- Not everyone may like a dewy finish
Soft glam is the beauty look of the moment, and an essential part of achieving that aesthetic is creating a dewy base to accompany a light smokey eye and nude lip. Drugstore favorites Maybelline have managed to create this dreamy foundation that results in a smooth dewy finish that never feels greasy.
This foundation is tailor made for those with dry skin, and if you ever feel like your complexion is looking tired and dull, a light layer of this product will leave your skin looking refreshed and radiant.
Best Shade Range: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid Foundation
Pros
- Also available in mini size
- Huge shade selection
- Soft matte finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a more dewy finish
Your perfect foundation is just as much about finding the right shade as it is about finding the right formula. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty has made sure to have both those bases covered with their Pro Filt’r foundation by not only developing a top quality coverage, but also by making it available in over 50 shades.
The soft-matte finish has a climate-adaptive technology which makes it perfect for wearing both in the sweltering and freezing cold.
Best Medium Skin: MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation
Pros
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Blurs imperfections
- Plumps skin
Cons
- Not for those looking for a full coverage
- Pump dispenser could be better
This is the latest release from MAC which fuses skincare technology with experienced makeup formulation. Along with delivering a medium coverage, it has also been infused with 33 different skin nourishing ingredients including a 10% hyaluronic acid solution for extra hydration.
Silver and gold pearlescent micro particles also ensure your complexion is left glowing and radiant, while antioxidants protect against pollution and blue light. Achieving healthy and plumped up skin has never been so easy.
Best Fair Skin: NARS Light Reflecting Advanced Skincare Foundation
Pros
- Best seller
- Calms redness
- Natural finish
Cons
- Slightly more expensive
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
Those with fair complexions often find their skin goes red both from the heat and cold, so having a foundation that targets that specific issue will enable you to keep your base looking even all year round.
There is no better option on the market than the Light Reflecting Foundation from Nars which instantly smooths and blurs out any imperfections. The added bonus of skincare ingredients also means that after continued use your overall complexion will be visibly improved.
Best Dark Skin: Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Soothing Serum Skin Tint Foundation with Peptides + Ceramides
Pros
- Radiant finish
- Fragrance free
- Hydrating formula
Cons
- Not as widely available
- Not for those looking for a matte finish
- Some may prefer a more full coverage
Makeup artist Danessa Myricks has created this dreamy tint that quenches your skin’s thirst in an instant while also providing a radiant veil of color for the complexion. Loaded with vegan collagen peptides to smooth and plump the skin, the skin enhancing benefits don’t stop there.
Ceramides are also included to strengthen and protect the skin barrier while cactus extract provides calming and hydrating properties.
Q: How to apply foundation on dry skin?
A:Always make sure to apply moisturizer before, if you have uneven skin texture primers can help smooth out the surface to enable you to create the perfect base.
-
Q: How much should I spend on foundation?
A:A quality foundation is always a good investment, but that doesn’t mean you need to spend a fortune — there are some strong options available at the drugstore.
-
Q: Will using a setting powder make my skin dry?
A:No. Setting powder is designed to keep your makeup in place and prevent transfer. If you are still not keen on using a powder, try a finishing spray to make your makeup last longer.
