Us Weekly aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change.

If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Best Foundations for Dry Skin

Written by Clare Holden

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Foundation is the cornerstone of every makeup look, and having dry skin can make finding your perfect match a little bit trickier. While you may love a product when it’s initially applied, the real test is how well it holds up throughout the day.

If you have struggled to keep your complexion from looking cakey or find every base you try ends up clinging to dry patches, rest easy — as we have been on a mission to find the best foundations for dry skin that will leave you looking radiant.

After combing through ingredient lists, getting expert recommendations and perusing beauty insider’s personal favorites, we tested out the options to finally land on these gems after they proved their ability to provide the perfect coverage which lasted all day long.