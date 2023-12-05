Your account
7 Awesome Gifts for Men — As Loved by Their Favorite A-List Actors

By
Ryan Reynolds/Dwayne Johnson
Ryan Reynolds/Dwayne JohnsonNoam Galai/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can find tons of inspiration for female-centric gift ideas from celebrities and influencers on the internet — but what about for the guys? What are their favorite stars using on the daily?

If you’re in the market for some killer gifts for men, why not take a cue from popular #ManCrush actors like Ryan Reynolds or Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson? We’ve rounded up some celebrity-favorite gifts for men you’ll want to check out this year!

Ryan Reynolds — Le Labo Patchouli 24

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-nordstrom-le-labo-24
Nordstrom

Reynolds is allegedly a huge fan of Le Labo, with this crisp, woody scent coming out on top. It’s available in two sizes, and its luxury price makes it the perfect holiday gifting splurge!

See it!

Get the Le Labo Patchouli 24 Eau de Parfum starting at $230 at Nordstrom!

Pedro Pascal — Hugo Boss Boxer Briefs

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-amazon-boss-boxer-briefs
Amazon

In a video for GQ, the Last of Us actor revealed Hugo Boss underwear as one of his essentials. “It keeps it all together,” he said, lightheartedly. “I enjoy them. They’re comfortable.”

See it!

Get the Boss Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Brief (originally $39) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — Neutrogena Deep Clean Cream Cleanser

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-amazon-neutrogena-cleanser
Amazon

Stocking stuffer alert! When a fan asked the actor to share his skincare routine in 2017, Johnson revealed he actually uses this ultra-affordable face wash!

Get the Neutrogena Deep Clean Cream Cleanser (originally $9) for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Aaron Paul — To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-amazon-to-shake-the-sleeping-self
Amazon

Shopping for a guy who likes to read? The Breaking Bad actor raved about this memoir in a video for GQ earlier this year. He’s a fan of the author’s other books as well!

Get To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins (originally $18) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Idris Elba — Lacoste Slides

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-lacoste-slides
Lacoste

Elba made headlines in a casual-cool look a few years ago, featuring a pair of black Lacoste slides. A summer outdoor essential and a winter indoor essential!

Get the Men’s Croco 1.0 Slides (originally $60) for just $35 at Lacoste!

Jeremy Allen White — Nike Cortez Sneakers

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-nike-cortez
Nike

The Bear star once raved about his Cortez sneakers in a GQ video. “It’s been probably like six years of me wearing the shoe, and I’ll never stop,” he proclaimed. His favorite all-white colorway is discontinued, but there are still other options available!

Get the Cortez Men’s Sneaker for just $85 at Nike!

Andrew Garfield — One Degree Granola

celeb-favorite-gifts-for-men-amazon-granola
Amazon

Garfield called granola generally the “favorite part” of his day in a British GQ video, specifically showcasing this pick. “It’s like a morning ritual,” he said. Another great stocking stuffer!

Get the One Degree Sprouted Quinoa Cacao Granola for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

