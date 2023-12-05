Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You can find tons of inspiration for female-centric gift ideas from celebrities and influencers on the internet — but what about for the guys? What are their favorite stars using on the daily?

If you’re in the market for some killer gifts for men, why not take a cue from popular #ManCrush actors like Ryan Reynolds or Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson? We’ve rounded up some celebrity-favorite gifts for men you’ll want to check out this year!

Ryan Reynolds — Le Labo Patchouli 24

Reynolds is allegedly a huge fan of Le Labo, with this crisp, woody scent coming out on top. It’s available in two sizes, and its luxury price makes it the perfect holiday gifting splurge!

Get the Le Labo Patchouli 24 Eau de Parfum starting at $230 at Nordstrom!

Pedro Pascal — Hugo Boss Boxer Briefs

In a video for GQ, the Last of Us actor revealed Hugo Boss underwear as one of his essentials. “It keeps it all together,” he said, lightheartedly. “I enjoy them. They’re comfortable.”

Get the Boss Men’s 3-Pack Cotton Boxer Brief (originally $39) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: 21 of the Best Holiday Gifts for All Kinds of Men Need a gift for a guy in your life? Let’s dive into the best holiday gifts for men this year. Whether he’s a big traveler, a stylish gentleman or a grill master, we have some fresh and thoughtful ideas for you! See below for our favorite holiday gifts for men, and remember, the earlier you […]

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson — Neutrogena Deep Clean Cream Cleanser

Stocking stuffer alert! When a fan asked the actor to share his skincare routine in 2017, Johnson revealed he actually uses this ultra-affordable face wash!

Get the Neutrogena Deep Clean Cream Cleanser (originally $9) for just $6 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Aaron Paul — To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins

Shopping for a guy who likes to read? The Breaking Bad actor raved about this memoir in a video for GQ earlier this year. He’s a fan of the author’s other books as well!

Get To Shake the Sleeping Self by Jedidiah Jenkins (originally $18) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Idris Elba — Lacoste Slides

Elba made headlines in a casual-cool look a few years ago, featuring a pair of black Lacoste slides. A summer outdoor essential and a winter indoor essential!

Get the Men’s Croco 1.0 Slides (originally $60) for just $35 at Lacoste!

Jeremy Allen White — Nike Cortez Sneakers

The Bear star once raved about his Cortez sneakers in a GQ video. “It’s been probably like six years of me wearing the shoe, and I’ll never stop,” he proclaimed. His favorite all-white colorway is discontinued, but there are still other options available!

Get the Cortez Men’s Sneaker for just $85 at Nike!

Andrew Garfield — One Degree Granola

Garfield called granola generally the “favorite part” of his day in a British GQ video, specifically showcasing this pick. “It’s like a morning ritual,” he said. Another great stocking stuffer!

Get the One Degree Sprouted Quinoa Cacao Granola for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us