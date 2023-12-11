Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re halfway through Hanukkah, and Christmas is exactly two weeks away! Still need to shop for last-minute holiday presents? It’s not too late to score great gifts with fast shipping from Amazon.

If you’re looking for inspiration, then check out this celeb-approved list curated by Kyle Richards! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality just released her 2023 Amazon gift guide, ranging from beauty essentials to home goods.

“Today I want to share with you my holiday gift guide for anyone you are looking for — family, friends, kids, boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands, wives, babies, employees,” Kyle said. “I’ve got you covered.”

Below are seven of our favorite finds recommended by the reality star. Happy holidays!

For the Beauty Buff: Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Price: $24 Description “This is a good stocking stuffer. The Lip Sleeping Mask — it’s really unbelievable. You put it on when you go to sleep at night, and when you wake up, it’s still there. It really is amazing, that’s why it’s so popular. That’s something great my girls would love, my friends would love.” Get it

For the Coffee Lover: Nespresso Espresso Machine Price: $127 Description “Anyone who knows me knows that I have an obsession with coffee. It brings me an abnormal amount of joy. This is a great gift! And it looks so cute. Look at these little pods! Pretty colors. Absolutely love that.” Get it

For the Memory Maker: Fujifilm Polaroid Camera Price: $94 Description “This is just so fun and so old-school. But for all the times now, everybody taking pictures on their phone and then we never see the pictures, we don’t see them in the house, this is so much fun to take out at night with your friends. My girls have all asked [for this] in the past from me and they loved it. They have instant gratification and they pin it on their little vanity. So, this is just a great gift.” Get it

For the Fun Foodie: Kusini Electric Fondue Pot Set Price: $37 Description “This is so much fun! The fondue maker — everybody loves this, adults and kids too. You can do the marshmallows, obviously fruit. So good, so fun. Not just that it’s delicious, but it feels like an activity. Bananas with the chocolate is my favorite!” Get it

For the Anti-Aging Advocate: Nurse Jamie Massaging Beauty Roller Price: $59 Description “If you’ve watched the Housewives, I know you’ve seen this for many years on there. I’ve used [this] for years, you may have seen Sutton using this on the show a few seasons ago.” Get it

For the Fan of Fragrances: Nest Reed Diffuser Price: $60 Description “Next thing that I love, love, love so much is Nest. Of course they have the diffusers that I love putting in different rooms. This one is the Ginger & Vanilla Bean. Their diffusers and candles not only smell amazing but look really pretty. Another great gift. If you’re going to someone’s house for the holidays, bring them something like this. They’ll love it.” Get it

For the Thirst Quencher: Magic Bullet Blender Price: $37 Description “This is the Magic Bullet. I personally like to use mine for smoothies. I like to make my protein shake. I put oat milk and water mixed, and then I put a banana and vanilla or chocolate-flavored protein powder and ice. That’s usually my breakfast after my workout.” Get it

