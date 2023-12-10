The Nordstrom Holiday Sale Is Here — Shop Our Picks

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re a last-minute shopper — we totally get it— there’s still time to get something for everyone without breaking the bank! Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are over, the Nordstrom Holiday Sale is here to save the day!

If you’re looking for deals on popular brands like Nike, Vince Camuto, Tory Burch and more, Nordstrom is the place to go! The sale also includes home, beauty and kids products, making it a great opportunity to check off every name on your list! We rounded up 10 of the best deals at the Nordstrom Holiday Sale — read on to see our picks!

15 of the Fastest-Selling Nordstrom Holiday Sale Deals

1. Take Up to 29% Off Barefoot Dreams

Our Absolute Favorite: This velour robe will make lounging around the house even more comfortable!

2. Take Up to 50% Off Ugg

Our Absolute Favorite: This plush slipper is stylish and ultra cozy — perfect cold weather footwear!

3. Take Up to 61% Off Sam Edelman

Our Absolute Favorite: Add a statement-making option to your wardrobe with these red knee-high boots!

4. Take Up to 61% Off Vince Camuto

Our Absolute Favorite: Get back to the basics with this versatile pair of ankle strap sandals!

5. Take Up to 30% Off Longchamp

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you gift it to someone else or keep it to yourself (or both), this Small Half Moon Leather Crossbody Bag should be in your cart!

6. Take Up to 55% Off Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: Grab this quilted leather top handle bag and introduce a vibrant pop of color to any outfit!

7. Take Up to 50% Off Sorel

Our Absolute Favorite: Slip on these waterproof chelsea boots for a footwear option that will keep your feet warm and dry in the wettest terrain.

8. Take Up to 60% Off Nike

Our Absolute Favorite: Work out confidently in this wrap sports bra!

9. Take Up to 33% Off Thread & Supply

Our Absolute Favorite: Give off lumberjack vibes in this buffalo check shacket!

10. Take Up to 62% Off Zella

Our Absolute Favorite: This full zip hoodie will keep him warm during any of his daily tasks this winter!

