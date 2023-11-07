17 Luxe-Looking Items for Under $75 At Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Luxury means different things to all of Us. For some, it’s about toting designer brands with hefty price tags. For others, luxury is all about finding top-notch quality without breaking the bank. No matter where you land on the luxury spectrum, you can complete the assignment with flying colors thanks to prime retailers like Nordstrom. The iconic chain is known for offering luxurious products at every price point!

From four-figure skincare products and fragrances, to budget-friendly and durable accessories, you can find it all at Nordstrom. With the holiday season quickly approaching, now is the ideal time to get started on your shopping list for gifts your friends and family will love — without ending up in the red. With that in mind, we rounded up 17 luxe-looking items you can snag at Nordstrom for under $75. Scroll ahead for our top picks (and don’t forget to shop for yourself)!

Outerwear Under $75

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Get ready to hit your next swanky event in this sophisticated peacoat. Style with oversized sunnies and a large scarf to channel rich mom vibes!

2. We Also Love: Combine your love for comfort and luxe with this lengthy quilted vest. Though it’s available in four autumn-approved shades, we can’t get enough of the olive green rosin.

3. We Can’t Forget: There’s something classic about a trench coat which screams luxury. You can snag this belted trench coat on sale for $65 — 60% off!

4. Bonus: Calling all streetwear lovers! This stylish jacket is the perfect hybrid of a moto jacket and a shacket, thanks to faux leather and fuzzy shearling.

5. Extra: Has your boyfriend banned you from stealing hoodies and blazers from his closet? If so, you’ll love this menswear-inspired double-breasted jacket.

Dresses Under $75

6. Quiet Luxury 24/7: Your cold-weather wardrobe has met its match, courtesy of this all-black turtleneck sweaterdress. It screams quiet luxury.

7. Terrific Tassels: You’ll want to check out this glistening dress if you’re attending a holiday party. This dazzling spaghetti strap cocktail dress is laced with sequins and a glamorous fringed hem.

8. Blushing Pink: Does anyone else get excited when a dress code calls for cocktail attire? This pink dress features bell sleeves and ultra-flattering side ruching.

9. Shimmer & Slits: You’ll turn heads in this thigh-baring, shimmering number. This curve-hugging bodycon dress features a soft knit fabric and sequined texture.

10. Ready to Bloom: This floral dress is a whimsical dream. It features a soft chiffon fabric and a tiered skirt!

Shoes & Accessories Under $75

11. Prep, Please: Simple meets sophisticated, thanks to these timeless penny loafers. They feature rich leather and a durable rubber sole which won’t hurt your feet!

12. Cute & Casual: Nail a chill aesthetic in these comfy Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers from Converse. Style these sneaks with a dress for a street-style approved look!

13. Walk on the Wild Side: Make a wild statement with these classic stiletto heels. They feature an edgy animal print and a chic pointed-toe pump!

14. Upgrade You: Get ready to transform your flat shoes when you team them with dainty lace socks this fall.

15. Clog Queen: Looking for a cozy-but-luxe look? Snag the lugged platform clogs from Jeffrey Campbell. They feature an edgy, chunky platform and deliver minimalist energy.

16. Lots of Lace: These tights whisper quiet luxury. Everyone will want to know where you got these floral lace tights when you rock a chic miniskirt.

17. The Yeehaw Agenda Continues: Giddy up! These western-inspired booties put a comfy touch on the ever-trendy cowboy aesthetic.

