We’re not all lucky enough to be born blessed with a trust fund and super-rich relatives, but we can still dream, right? Or at the very least, we can take style cues from the worldly and wealthy among us, especially when it comes to creating the perfect fall wardrobe. “Old money style” has made a huge resurgence in popularity as of late, revitalized to fit the current, Gen Z-centered, ’90s-revival aesthetic. It’s easily tailored to fit a certain style while still remaining simple, practical and elegant — so it’s a breeze to incorporate into your own closet with a few well-chosen pieces.

If you’re looking to do just that, we have the list for you! We’ve gathered 17 of the best old money-style pieces for fall from across some of our favorite retailers, including Nordstrom, Amazon, J. Crew and more — plus, there are options to fit any budget here, with our picks starting at just $34. Let’s dive in!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Blazers are a huge trend, both in fashion generally and “quiet luxury”-style looks specifically. Inspired by ’90s icons like Princess Diana, throw a sleek blazer like this one on top of just about any fall outfit to luxe it up — jeans and a tee, a crop top and bike shorts… the possibilities are endless!



2. We Also Love: A good sweater is a priceless addition to any fall wardrobe, and this soft and structured pullover from Vince Camuto exudes both coziness and simple elegance.

3. Go With the Flow: Suit trousers are a staple for any quiet luxury style, so pick up these reasonably-priced flowy slacks from Open Edit to get some in your autumnal closet.

4. Beautiful Basics: Nothing says “understated elegance” like a little black dress (or LBD, for those in the know). Snag this flattering square-neck tank dress from Michael Kors and get ready to rock any after-work cocktail hour.

5. Faux Sure: Made of premium faux leather, this purse shows you have things to do and places to be — and you can do it all very, very fashionably. It’s spacious enough to carry a small tablet, your phone, keys, wallet plus other odds and ends.



6. C’mon, Vogue: Ooh, this stylish jacket just feels Anna Wintour, doesn’t it? Pair with some oversized sunglasses (like the model pictured here) and get ready for whispers of “Who is she?” to surround you wherever you go.

7. Bat’s All Right: This batwing sweater is totally giving Hamptons-mom-in-the-fall vibes, especially with the boat neck cut, which always feels trés Kennebunkport casual chic.

8. Guest of Honor: Simplicity is always the name of the game when dressing like old money — it’s called quiet luxury, after all. This mock neck dress will be perfect for any wedding ‘fit, and despite the lack of frills, it’s sure to get other guests’ heads turning!

9. Blaze It Up: We really can’t emphasize enough how much an oversized blazer like this one is soooo necessary when it comes to dressing like old money, especially in our current ’90s-style-is-hot-again times.

10. Trouser Wowzer: Just as big the blazer trend in the fashion world right now are high-waisted, loose-fitting trousers, and these are the perfect staple to add to your wardrobe. You can wear with a wide variety of tops and giving off Shiv Roy vibes in the process!



11. Kick Back: Subtly utilitarian, these pull-on Steve Madden boots are both perfect for fall and perfect for adding to any quiet luxury outfit.

12. Vest in Show: One word — cashmere. Does anything else scream luxury and quality quite like that?

13. We’re Sensing a Pattern: Houndstooth is one of those patterns that will always look a little more refined, luxurious and old money than others. This patterned bodysuit will look incredible with some flowy trousers layered on top — the colors are even super autumnal!

14. Style Serve: ‘Tis the season for a good longline sweater-cardigan, and we suggest you don’t leave home without this fashionably oversized bit of outerwear.

15. Coat GOAT: Ralph Lauren is the king of old money style, so bring a little of his fashion sense with you whenever you throw on this attractive wool-blend coat to brace against the fall breeze.

16. Horse Girl: If you’re looking for outerwear with even more coverage, this quilted barn jacket from J. Crew gives “Sunday at the stables” without being all braggy about it.

17. Don’t Sweat It: This 100% merino wool sweater is the perfect combination of warm and lightweight for fall, along with being the ideal pairing with trousers or slacks.

