Meghan Markle has a lot of important responsibilities, but arguably the most important is inspiring Us with her fashion sense — if Megan wears it, we want it, too! Her outfits are always in tip-top shape, enhanced by the confidence she carries herself with. It’s almost like she’s royalty!

During a visit to Nigeria, Meghan donned a classy short-sleeve sweater top with white jeans, leather loafers, a camel-colored blazer and sparkly earrings. It was a total rich mom ensemble that gave sophisticated yet flirty energy . . . we dig it! Her whole getup probably hit a five-digit price tag, especially considering her Loro Piana sweater alone costs $1,325. Sheeesh!

We searched and searched (and searched) to find a more affordable version of the look and it was well worth it! This top looks almost exactly like Meghan’s with a bonus twist — it’s on sale! The material is a polyester and elastane blend, so you can bet it’s stretchy, lightweight and soft. And with careful knit detailing, the top feels ultra-smooth on your skin!

Just like Meghan’s designer top, this one has a crew neck, camel color, slim fit and thick sleeve hems, but it also has short lantern sleeves that flatter the arms and shoulders. The sleeves cuff just above the elbows, giving them a puffy look. It’s the Hamptons flair you didn’t know your wardrobe needed!

You can wear this top with white jeans or with any pants you fancy — jeans, flowy pants, dress pants or even a skirt once it warms up a bit! The knit pattern would pair perfectly with a short white skirt or a long black maxi one. And if you have a vacation on the schedule, you’ll want to try wearing this top with loose and flowy beach pants. An ideal balance of quiet luxury, rich mom, Scandi girl and minimalist styles, you’ll want to wear it everywhere from brunch to the office.

The wear-with-everything top was just released in late March, so you can be one of the trendsetters bringing Meghan’s style to this side of the pond! Oh, and there are four other luxe-looking color options for those who don’t enjoy beige . . . we can’t guarantee you’ll get mistaken for Meghan Markle with those though!

Get the Shewin Casual Short Puff Sleeve Crewneck Top for $17 (originally $20) on Amazon!

