Sneakers are an evergreen footwear choice — regardless of the occasion or where you reside! No matter the season, a durable pair of sneakers can take the guesswork out of putting together an easy, impactful outfit. Kim Kardashian gets it, and the Vans sneakers she wore during a recent outing with her children prove her unwavering adoration of comfy kicks!

Vans Old Skool Sneakers — which the mega-entrepreneur was snapped wearing — offer a timeless silhouette which became synonymous with Southern California skateboard culture during the ‘90s and early aughts. These shoe are known for their comfortable insoles, durable rubber outsoles and breathable canvas upper. They’re a solid everyday option for you, your kids and everyone else (literally). Perhaps most importantly, they won’t break the bank — did we mention we found a pair on Amazon for under $70?

It should come as no surprise that this shoe comes in multiple colorways and is a versatile find for those who like wearing sneakers year-round. Styling this pair of sneakers depends on the activity you’re attending, of course. For example, you can team them with jeans, a sweater and a cozy coat for an effortless winter ensemble. And for the spring or summer, think about rocking them with shorts and a tank — or a T-shirt and jeans for a minimal finish.

Vans have millions of global fans, but one Amazon reviewer said, “I LOVE these shoes. First of all, I purchased them for weightlifting. Converse all-stars seem to be the go-to shoe for most weightlifters, but they are far too narrow for me. These shoes fit perfectly; they are very comfortable. They have the flat non-compressible sole that I was looking for. The Vans have a rubber bottom that gets great traction. This makes me feel so much more stable when lifting weights. I was also a little surprised by how cute they are; I may just wear these outside of the gym too!”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “10/10 would recommend! I love these shoes. They’re very comfortable, even if you have wide feet like me. True to size. Get these!” There’s no convincing needed — a pair of Vans will always be a hit, so why not scoop ’em up with Amazon’s lightning-fast shipping? Yes, please!

See it: Get the Vans Old Skool Sneaker for $61 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2023, but are subject to change.

Want a versatile pair of sneakers, but not feeling this pick?

