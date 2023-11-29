Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
A new era is being ushered in — out with the heels, in with the sneakers. It’s not just your comfort that was brought into focus, but a revolution of taking charge and rewriting the rules of sex appeal. Women are deciding what they want, and these comfy sneakers have taken the lead — getting us where we want to go in style. Sure, heels will always hold a special place in our hearts, but right now, it’s all about looking effortlessly chic with function in mind.
It’s the not-trying-too-hard look that sets you apart from girls wobbling down the street in heels. With that in mind, we’ve picked our five favorite pairs of sneakers from Zappos — from trendy options to those catered to comfort. Read on!
Blended with a sporty heritage and minimalist appeal, these tennis shoes add major curb appeal for clean lines and a cool-kid-on-the-block aesthetic. In an effort to protect the environment, Adidas relies on a series of high-performance materials in the making of the Stan Smith collection — which can be used on the tennis court or strutting down the street.
Retro-inspired with comfort in mind, these sneakers offer renowned arch support and traction. They are water resistant, with some added materials made from recycled water bottles to reduce waste. They fight foul odors with a moisture-controlled insole with an easy slip-on fit and stretch laces!
If you’re looking for performance shoes to run a marathon or chase your toddler, these high-functioning sneakers are cushioned with responsive foam which springs you forward. They have rubberized traction on the bottom and come in a variety of flashy colors. Plus, they’re lightweight, giving you agility and support!
Free People Wimberly Woven Sneakers
These shoes give you a casual-chic look that can be worn with a dress or a pair of leggings. With a woven suede panel, the sides are breathable and laid back. If you’re looking for a bold style and effortless individuality, give these a try. Plus, they come in tan suede or white leather. While they may be more suitable for warmer climates, you’ll be thrilled to have them in your closet come spring. Can you tell we’re already excited?
No matter how old you get, there is a strong appreciation for hassle-free slip-ons. Go old school and lean into skate culture with a classic pair of checkered Vans. Complete with a cushioned insole and side gore panels, these shoes never disappoint and give you a nostalgic badge of approval.
