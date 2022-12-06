The Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Men

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s ugly sweater season! Have an ugly sweater party on your calendar but nothing to wear? We’ve got you. We’ve picked out awesome options with fast and free shipping on Amazon!

Whether they’re for yourself or a guy in your life, these ugly Christmas sweaters and sweatshirts will definitely have you laughing — and maybe even winning a Worst Dressed competition. (That’s a good thing!)

This Rockin’ Crew Neck

Want to be The People’s Champ this Christmas? This punny “Jingle Bell Rock” crew neck is going to be a major winner this year!

Get the Wild Custom Apparel Jingle Bell Rock Ugly Christmas Sweater Crew Neck for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Naked Novelty Sweatshirt

If you want to add some hilarious shock value to your next holiday party, you cannot pass this sweatshirt up!

Get the Idgreatim Novelty 3D Graphic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt for just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Christmas Tree Sweater

Make your face the star at the top of the tree with this sweater. It’s wrapped in green tinsel and little ornaments, just like a Christmas tree!

Get the Tipsy Elves Ornament and Garland Ugly Christmas Sweater (originally $65) for just $58 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Reindeer Hoodie

This hoodie is a weird mix of cute and ridiculous — AKA perfect! Really want to go big? There’s also a light-up version available on the same page!

Get the Ugly Christmas Party Reindeer Hoodie with Antlers starting at just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Unexpected Santa Sweater

The only thing worse than finding coal under your tree? This incredible sweater is a big and wildly funny hint!

Get the Tispy Elves Sanga Log on the Fire Ugly Sweater (originally $60) for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Magical Unicorn Sweater

Why put a unicorn with candy cane features on a holiday sweater? Well, why not? This one nailed it!

Was $36 On Sale: $34 You Save 6% See it!

Get the Blizzard Bay Unicorn Ugly Christmas Sweater (originally $36) for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Office-Inspired Crew Neck

A perfect holiday take on Prison Mike from The Office, this crew neck will be a hit with fans of the show (which is practically everybody)!

Get the Wild Custom Apparel Ugly Christmas Santa Mike Crew Neck for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2022, but are subject to change.

