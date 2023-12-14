Taylor Swift had a star-studded 34th birthday celebration.

The singer was spotted in New York City with Blake Lively on her big day wearing a Midnights-inspired outfit. Her black mini dress was adorned with a silver moon and stars, which fans were quick to notice appeared to be a subtle nod to her 10th studio album. Swift and Lively, 36, held hands as they took over the Big Apple.

Lively wasn’t the only A-lister present at Swift’s birthday bash. Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, were also photographed with the birthday girl. Keleigh, 31, was walking hand-in-hand with Swift as she interlocked arms with her husband on the other side.

Swift headed to Freemans on the Lower East Side for dinner before heading to The Box for a bigger celebration.

While there were tons of notable names present for Swift’s birthday bash, her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was noticeably missing. (Kelce had to stay in Missouri for a mandatory Kansas City Chiefs practice while Swift partied in NYC.)

Despite his absence, Kelce still had something special planned for his girl. Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that he “wants to throw the best party possible” for Swift and her “close friends” in New York City. The insider added that “money is no object.”

Ahead of her birthday, Swift was in Kansas City to support Kelce as the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10. The duo were first spotted together in September when Swift made her debut appearance at a Chiefs game, but she later confirmed that they sparked a connection weeks earlier.

Keep scrolling to see all the star-studded guests who attended Swift’s NYC birthday bash:

Blake Lively

Lively didn’t leave Swift’s side all night. The actress kept her bestie close as they stepped into Freemans early in the evening.

Miles and Keleigh Teller

Swift has been spotted hanging out with the Tellers in NYC all month long. On her birthday, Swift held hands with Keleigh as they walked down the street — and Miles was there too.

Gigi Hadid

The model was photographed supporting her friend at the party after sharing a sweet social media tribute for Swift’s birthday.

“Happy T-Day!!” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “Love you long time sister.”

Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star was photographed walking behind Hadid as they exited the bash.

Zoë Kravitz

The actress was photographed in an all-black look as she left the party.

Este and Alana Haim

Two of the three Haim sisters were all smiles as they celebrated their bestie.