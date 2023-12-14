Taylor Swift asked Blake Lively to meet her at midnight for a night of birthday celebrations.

The twosome were spotted hand in hand while out and about in New York City on Wednesday, December 13. Swift, 33, seemingly channeled her 10th studio album for the evening, rocking a black mini dress with a silver moon and stars emblazoned down the front. She kept herself warm in the colder temperatures with a cozy black jacket, pairing the look with a pair of high-platform heels and a silver purse. She wore her hair loose around her shoulders and donned her signature bold red lip.

Lively, meanwhile, gave off major Reputation vibes in a form-fitting black leather dress and matching Louis Vuitton knee-high boots. She accessorized with a black and gold purse, gold hoop earrings and a series of bangles. Her strawberry blonde locks were curled and swept over her shoulder.

The duo, who have been friends for years, were likely heading to a soiree for Swift, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday. Swift’s other pals Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, were seen headed into the same Lower East Side club moments later.

This is Swift’s second night ringing in her big day with close pals. She also celebrated with the Tellers and BFF Selena Gomez on Tuesday, December 12, at a club in Manhattan.

While Gomez, 31, wasn’t seen in attendance on Wednesday, she did take to social media to wish her bestie a happy birthday from afar. “Happy birthday to the goddess that is Taylor Swift,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories alongside a selfie of Swift giving her a kiss on the cheek. “I love you.”

Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was also seemingly missing on Wednesday, but a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that the NFL star, 34, was planning something special for Swift’s birthday. The insider noted that Kelce “wants to throw the best party possible” for his girlfriend and her “close friends” in New York City, adding that “money is no object.”

Swift also just returned from Kansas City earlier this week, where she spent quality time with her beau. The pair attended a holiday party at a bar on Sunday, December 10, after the Chiefs were defeated by the Buffalo Bills. Friends, family and friends all shared photos from the event, which included a sweet snap of Swift kissing Kelce after his loss.

Swift and Kelce were first linked in September when she was spotted cheering him on at Arrowhead Stadium Two months prior, Kelce revealed on his “New Heights” podcast that he tried to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her Eras Tour concert. The couple weren’t able to meet at the show, but it did catch Swift’s interest.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Swift said during her TIME Person of the Year interview, revealing that she and Kelce “started hanging out right after that.”

Swift also revealed that by the time she attended her first Chiefs game, she and Kelce were already dating. “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. … I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game?” she continued. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”