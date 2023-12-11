There was no mistletoe in sight when Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce shared a kiss after Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, December 10.

The “Christmas Tree Farm” singer, 33, was spotted getting cozy at a bar with her boyfriend, 34, in Missouri following the Chiefs loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. The football upset didn’t deter the couple from celebrating the holidays with friends and fans.

“Got a new friendship bracelet this weekend 🏈,” Tanner Corum wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 11, after meeting Swift, referring to the musician’s Eras Tour bracelets that fans give one another. His caption also appeared to be a nod to Kelce’s meet-cute with the Grammy winner. (Kelce was first linked to Swift over the summer after he revealed he tried and failed to give her a bracelet with his phone number on it at her Kansas City tour stop.)

Kelce’s go-to barber Patrick Regan also shared a series of snaps from the festive bar, which he revealed were taken by Swift. “Thanks @taylorswift for the Pics of the Gameday Freshy for @killatrav 🙌🏼❤️ I had an Amazing Time at Yesterdays Game 🏈,” he wrote via Instagram on Monday.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

In addition to photos of Kelce getting his hair trimmed, Regan threw in a sweet kissing picture of Swift planting one on her boyfriend after the loss. Swift wore all black, including a long-sleeved shirt and leather skirt while Kelce donned a green and brown plaid jacket and green beanie.

The tight end had a smirk on his face as he held onto Swift when the picture was captured. Kelce wrapped his arm around his girlfriend’s waist in the photo as Swift closed her eyes and went in for the kiss.

Scroll down for more photos of Swift and Kelce’s holiday-filled outing on Sunday: