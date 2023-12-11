The Kansas City Chiefs are “enchanted” to have Taylor Swift rooting for them.

Ava Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs’ CEO, Clark Hunt, took to Instagram on Sunday, December 10, to share a sweet photo of her and Swift, 33. In the snap, Swift wrapped her arm around Ava while holding a gift wrapped in marbled wrapping paper, a bedazzled ribbon and note that read “To Taylor” and “From: The Hunt Family.” The duo beamed for the camera while pressing their heads together. (Swift turns 34 on Wednesday, December 13.)

“Enchanted to meet you @taylorswift ♥️,” Ava captioned the post. Although Ava did not confirm what the gift was, she teased fans in her comments by writing it was a “birthday surprise 🩷.”

Multiple followers were quick to share their guesses on what the gift could be.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

“A Chiefs jersey?” one suggested while another guessed, “I’m thinking a bedazzled Chiefs gear item she made herself 🫶.”

Hunt, who shares daughters Grace, Ava and Knobel with wife Tavia, has owned the Chiefs since 2005 and the organization has embraced having Swift in the crowd to support boyfriend Travis Kecle.

On Sunday, Swift watched as the the Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills. She was seen cheering for the tight end as she rocked black knee-high boots, a matching miniskirt and a Chiefs sweatshirt. She accessorized with her signature red lips and soft glam. Her blonde locks were worn down and blown out with her bangs swept to one side of her forehead.

Swift and Kelce, 34, were seen holding hands on their way out of Arrowhead stadium.

Earlier this month, Swift opened up about her relationship with Kecle during her TIME Person of the Year cover story.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she gushed, adding, they “started hanging out right after that.”

Swift noted that the first time she attended one of his games in September, they were already a couple. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” she said.

Ahead of their “hard launch,” Swift shared that they “actually had a significant amount of time … to get to know each other.”

Although some NFL fans have been criticizing the amount of coverage she’s gotten while attending games, Swift doesn’t care.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care. We’re just proud of each other,” she said. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Kelce has also shown his support for Swift by attending her Eras Tour. Last month, he flew to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to cheer her on. At the time, she gave him a shout-out by changing her original “Karma” lyrics from “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me,” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” He adorably blushed and smiled at the new lyrics.

After the concert ended, she ran into his arms and gave him a kiss.