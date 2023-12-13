Taylor Swift and her squad started her birthday week with a bang in New York City.

Swift was spotted on a night out in Lower Manhattan with pals Selena Gomez, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Teller, on Tuesday, December 12, one day before her 34th birthday. Swift was photographed in a khaki-colored trench coat and black boots as she arrived at the members-only social club Zero Bond with the Tellers in tow.

Miles, 36, opted for a more casual look, donning a plaid shirt jacket over a white T-shirt and dark denim pants. He accessorized with a Long Drink baseball cap, subtly promoting his beverage company Keleigh, 31, sported a navy blue peacoat and a checkered skirt, which she paired with black tights and tall boots.

Swift was later spotted leaving the club holding hands with her longtime BFF Gomez, 31, who looked chic in all black.

Swift appeared to hit the town with her pals instead of attending the TIME Person of the Year event on Tuesday night despite being featured as the magazine’s 2023 edition honoree. In her cover story, Swift broke her silence on her relationship with Travis Kelce.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she teased, referring to a July episode of Kelce’s “New Heights.”

Kelce, 34, attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows in Kansas City this summer and revealed on his podcast that he made her a special friendship bracelet with his number on it. Though he was “butthurt” about not getting to meet her at the concert, Swift told TIME that the twosome “started hanging out right after” his “New Heights” name drop.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said.

Swift was spotted at her first Kansas City Chiefs game in September, cheering for Kelce from a VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium. While it was the first time the twosome were seen together publicly, Swift clarified that they were already “a couple” by then. She addressed the NFL’s persistent coverage of the pair’s relationship, claiming she has “no idea” when the cameras are pointed toward her in the stadium.

“I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once. … I’m just there to support Travis,” she told the magazine. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift has become a staple at Chiefs games this season, stepping out in a vintage NFL sweatshirt when the Buffalo Bills defeated Kelce’s team 20-17 on Sunday, December 10. Swift was spotted holding hands with a disappointed Kelce on their way out of the stadium before the couple hit up a local Christmas-themed bar, where they packed on the PDA in pics with fans.

Kelce didn’t appear to travel to NYC with Swift on Tuesday, but sources exclusively told Us Weekly that he has big plans in store for her birthday. Per one insider, Kelce “wants to throw the best party possible” with her “close friends” there to celebrate.