20 Statement-Making Coats That Will Score You Endless Compliments

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Struggling with a case of the winter blues? I have a quick and easy fix that is cheaper than a plane ticket to a tropical location — retail therapy. When I need a cold weather pick-me-up, I like to shop for statement-making coats that are bold and bright. I think of it this way, even if I can’t escape the dreary winter days, putting on a fun coat gives me little serotonin boost… something we could all use this time of year!

Related: 17 Festive Holiday Dresses to Stun In — All Under $25 Even if you intend to hold back on spending this year, the holidays always turn about to be more expensive than planned! From buying housewarming gifts to checking off your personal list — plus grabbing a little something extra for the mailman — everything adds up quicker than anticipated. If you have a holiday party […]

If your closet is full of neutrals, purchasing statement outerwear is a seamless way to incorporate a pop of color into your outfit too. What are you waiting for? Below, you’ll find some of the prettiest outerwear that will score you countless compliments this winter.

1. The Head-Turner: Starting off strong with this bold-patterned coat from RINTONIX. Whenever you wear this beauty, you’ll undoubtedly be the center of attention — was $80, now just $36!

2. Party Jacket: The layered shaggy texture of this cropped fur jacket adds a pop of personality not often seen in faux-fur styles — was $35, now just $33!

3. Pretty in Plaid: The off-center closure and and relaxed silhouette gives this plaid peacoat from Avec Les Filles more of an everyday feel — was $279, now just $170!

4. Stay Cozy: If you love Ugg boots, you’re going to be obsessed with this Ugg Teddy Coat. The super long shape and faux-sherling material make if feel like a personal blanket — just $268!

5. Subtle Statement: Not a fan of super vibrant colors? Unique muted hues can still be eye-catching. Just take a look at this teal coat. It’s still distinctive without being over the top — just $98!

6. Houndstooth Hero: Need an apres ski outfit? Let this Cloud Nine houndstooth cropped puffer vest be the focal point. It completely dresses up your outfit, even if you’re just wearing leggings and a turtleneck — just $59!

7. Barbie Pink: Lean into Barbie-core this winter with this vivid pink puffer from lululemon — just $278!

8. Wrap it Up: Rather than having a standard zipper closure, this puffer from Universal Standard functions like a wrap dress so you can customize how tight or loose you want it to fit — was $268, now just $95!

9. Glamorous: While this long faux-fur lined crimson coat from Venus is perfect for holiday parties, it will also keep you warm all season long. Truly, we believe that you don’t need a special occasion to get glam — just $129!

Related: 17 Must-Have Skirt Styles for a Chic and Edgy Wardrobe Refresh Fashion fact: Skirts are the 2023 trend we can’t get enough of, and they aren’t going anywhere in 2024. Now is the time to stock up on the basics and flattering showstoppers which make you feel equal parts feminine and edgy, thanks to runway iterations on our new go-to basic. Styles we love come in […]

10. Sparkle & Shine: A little glitter never hurt nobody! This Steve Madden stunner twinkles and is ideal for date nights – was $119, now just $83!

11. Not Your Average Denim: Simple adornments, like the pearls on this superdown pick, completely transform ordinary denim jackets — just $98!

12. Supernova: Simple embroidered stars on this leather moto jacket make a big statement — just $98!

13. Living in Luxury: This Bubish Lottie Wrap looks like something Marilyn Monroe would’ve worn — just $219!

14. Bring on the Sunshine: Bright colors are proven to lift your mood, so anytime you wear this banana yellow patent leather puffer, you’ll instantly feel happy — just $31!

15. Vintage Vibes: Does this Free People Chloe Jacket remind us of a homemade quilt? Yes, but in the most fashionable way possible — just $198!

16. Dripping in Gold: This golden metallic moto jacket will quickly become your go-to for nights out on the town — just $198!

17. Leopard Love: Forget regular leopard print, the pink leopard pattern on this faux-fur coat proves that more is more — just $198!

18. Bring on the Drama: Wear this Ruffle Drama Sleeve Shrug with a simple black dress and you’ll be the best dressed at any function — was $148, now just $104!

19. Extra! Ever think that camo and pink could possibly go together? Neither did we, until we came across this spectacular coat from Roiii — was $200, now just $85!

20. Shine Bright: The ultimate statement-making coat? This one that glows in the dark — just $45!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us