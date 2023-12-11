17 Must-Have Skirt Styles for a Chic and Edgy Wardrobe Refresh

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fashion fact: Skirts are the 2023 trend we can’t get enough of, and they aren’t going anywhere in 2024. Now is the time to stock up on the basics and flattering showstoppers which make you feel equal parts feminine and edgy, thanks to runway iterations on our new go-to basic. Styles we love come in maxi denim cuts, sustainable silky looks and Chanel-inspired mini-knits which may instantly make you speak with a French accent.

Related: 17 Festive Dresses Under $25 to Stun and Save This Holiday Season Even if you intend to hold back on spending this year, the holidays always turn about to be more expensive than planned! From buying housewarming gifts to checking off your personal list — plus grabbing a little something extra for the mailman — everything adds up quicker than anticipated. If you have a holiday party […]

Ready to add-to-cart? Let’s get shopping and replace our COVID-era joggers with sequins and sophisticated styles. Read on!

1. Oui, oui, it’s tweed. Feel hopelessly Parisian in this rosey tweed mini skirt.

2. Ballet to the core (a.k.a. balletcore). If Sarah Jessica Parker is rocking tulle, then so can you. Twirl in pastel ruffle-tiered skirts which make you want to attend The Nutcracker on repeat.

3. Rock ‘n’ Roll in a vegan maxi wrap skirt in light brown, blue, olive or black with a soft knot tie at the waist.

4. Throwback in a plaid variety of knee-length skirts which feel equal parts retro and Clueless…”Ugh, as if.”

5. Pleat dreams are made of these. This pleated silky midi-skirt is soft and moves with your every turn.

6. Classic, versatile and timeless… try this A-line silhouette which hits mid-calf and has main-character energy from Lessons in Chemistry.

7. Every bit as comfortable as sweats, the fabrication of this this midi skirt is cozy with an elastic waistband for ultra-comfort.

8. Holiday on in this dreamy sequined masterpiece. It adds instant glamour to any top and can be worn with heels or sneakers!

Related: Spread Holiday Cheer With This 'Merry & Bright' No. 1 New Release Sweater Some slogans are just synonymous with the holiday season. “Deck the halls” and “holly jolly” are two phrases which consistently make an appearance year after year. If you want to spread a little holiday cheer, incorporating these festive sayings into your wintertime wardrobe is a fantastic place to start. With that in mind, Amazon recently […]

9. Slip into this dreamy, sustainable skirt which gives peace of mind with viscose sourced from non-endangered or ancient forests and has a sleek hidden zipper within the side paneling of the skirt.

10. Back to the basics in this knit midi skirt, appropriate for cozy sweater weather that fits every occasion.

11. Duck, duck… goose? Neither. This feather trim is synthetic and leaves you feeling festive in J.Crew’s short black mini-skirt (currently 40% off!).

12. Hot and trendy. When we think of skirts in 2023, this one takes centerstage with its high-front slit and floor-length denim.

13. Be the disco ball in this mini sequined skirt designed specifically for rainbow-esque silvery glitz and glam style. Psst: it just got marked down to $42 from $70!

14. Velvet never felt so good thanks to this velvet wrap short skirt, ideal for fleece-lined tights and knee-high boots.

15. Farm Rio never disappoints in bold patterns and floral prints, but they have outdone themselves with this high-slit wrap skirt in rich red, golden yellow hues and black.

16. It’s all about the structure with a puffed hem and A-line silhouette. This midi skirt literally holds its own and looks adorable with the matching crop top.

17. A figure-hugging bodycon pleather skirt will make you feel like a Bond girl with minimal effort, and Commando has just the thing to get you there.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us