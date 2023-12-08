Spread Holiday Cheer With This ‘Merry & Bright’ No. 1 New Release Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Some slogans are just synonymous with the holiday season. “Deck the halls” and “holly jolly” are two phrases which consistently make an appearance year after year. If you want to spread a little holiday cheer, incorporating these festive sayings into your wintertime wardrobe is a fantastic place to start. With that in mind, Amazon recently released this stunning “Merry and Bright” sweater, and it’s already topping the charts as the no. 1 new release. Get in on the action early!

Keep reading for the festive fashion scoop on Amazon’s newest and most popular holiday sweater!

To be honest, sweaters are just as connected to the holiday season as cheerful phrases are. Along with keeping you warm during the winter weather, festive tops are the perfect choice for trendy Ugly Sweater parties and Friendsmas celebrations. You can go full throttle with larger-than-life designs, or keep things simple with memorable quotes. The choice is yours!

For just $30, Marzxin’s brand-new Merry and Bright sweater offers a jolly holiday message that’s perfectly in line with the festivities you likely have planned. The instant sweater sensation features the words “Merry & Bright” stitched in vibrant shades and a dazzling gold Christmas tinsel. The sweater is available in 13 different color and slogan combinations — you can also snag iconic phrases like “holly jolly” written in sophisticated cursive or “XOXO” in bright hues. No matter which you choose, it’s bound to be a hit!

This bestselling new release has a perfect 5.0-star rating, thanks to one satisfied shopper (with plenty more on the way — perhaps including you!). That means now is the ideal opportunity to snag this festive sweater before it goes viral on social media and ends up flying off the virtual shelves!

Spread a cheerful message this holiday season with a chic and sophisticated seasonal sweater — and hey, there’s no rule against wearing festive fashion in January too. Think of how perfectly it will pair with a long skirt and metallic heels or jeans and Chelsea boots. The possibilities are endless!

See it: Get the Marzxin Merry and Bright Sweater for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 8, 2023, but are subject to change.

