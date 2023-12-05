Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
‘Tis the season to socialize! From now until New Year’s Eve, our schedule is swamped with various festivities and functions. If you’re looking for the perfect piece to take you from an office holiday party to Christmas dinner, then we’ve got you covered. Amazon just dropped a stunning satin midi skirt, and it’s already a no. 1 new release!
Keep scrolling to shop this brand-new skirt that’s sure to be a bestseller!
Get the Pretty Garden Women’s Midi Satin Skirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
Satin midi skirts are having a moment right now. Especially for the holiday season, this sophisticated style looks lovely when paired with a matching sweater and heels. And at just $35, this silky skirt is such a steal!
There are 13 different colors to choose from, including your classic basics (black and beige), as well as rich jewel tones. All of these shades will stand out at your next special event! The high-waisted silhouette is flattering and forgiving with just the right length. Made with a satin sheen, this midi skirt looks so much more expensive than it is!
Get the Pretty Garden Women’s Midi Satin Skirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
Our main concern is always comfort, but that’s not an issue with this item! “What I love most about this skirt is that it is formalwear that is comfortable!” one customer gushed. “It is an elastic waistband and the material itself has a a tiny bit of give to it. It looks very elegant.” Another shopper said, “This skirt fits nicely and has a nice satiny feel to it. The length is good, and the overall look is one of elegance.”
Elevate your winter wardrobe with this elegant skirt you can wear year-round!
See it! Get the Pretty Garden Women’s Midi Satin Skirt for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 5, 2023, but are subject to change.
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Pretty Garden here and explore more skirts here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!