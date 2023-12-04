Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As crazy as it may sound, you don’t need to think about how to match your top and bottom garments. Seriously! No more staring blankly at your closet, pondering what to wear with your cute ribbed sweater or your trendy pencil skirt. That’s the beauty of a two-piece set — your outfit is done!

This bestselling outfit is all you need to strut confidently into your next holiday gathering. The cozy and hip style combo is just one of the things that makes this a one-of-a-kind getup. It’s everyone’s favorite for a reason! Flattering and classy, this two-piece sweater and maxi skirt set will be your new go-to — guaranteed!

Get the Prettygarden Winter Two-Piece Sweater Maxi Skirt Set (originally $51) starting at just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 4, 2023, but are subject to change.

Both the sweater and skirt are made of the same skin-friendly fabric and have a soft ribbed design, keeping them cozy and soft without sacrificing style. The material isn’t too thick, so you can rock this outfit during the fall and spring, too. You’d make a major fashion statement wearing it with heeled booties and a vest!

This outfit can easily be dressed up or dressed down depending on the occasion. We love the look of a puffer jacket to contrast with the bodycon design, but you do you! For an elegant flare, try it with heels, your fave handbag, studded hoops and layered jewelry. Stunning!

With 15 different colors to choose from, you’re bound to find one (or two, or three) that you love. Reviewers love this sweater set, calling it cute, stretchy, flattering and oh so pretty – perfect for the holidays! It comes in black, brick red and green varieties, so you can be both festive and glamorous. Oh, and the best part: it won’t break the bank!

