12 Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Wintertime Nuptials

Wedding season is the one season which never truly ends. From spooky-themed nuptials during the fall, to beachside ceremonies in the summer, wedding guests get to bear witness as their loved ones tie the knot no matter the weather. As a wedding guest, you may not be heading down the aisle — but that doesn’t mean you can’t serve a show-stopping slay too.

With winter upon Us, now is the time to stock up on trendy and cold weather-approved wedding guest dresses. From shiny mini dresses which will require assistance from outerwear, to plush velvety maxi dresses, you can snag your next wedding guest dress at trusted retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, BeBe and Abercrombie. Scroll ahead to get the nuptial-friendly scoop!

Maxi Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be the prettiest in pink in this glamorous bandage strapless gown.

2. We Also Love: Stay warm in this long-sleeve wrap dress. The buttery-soft velvet fabric is a wintertime staple.

3. We Can’t Forget: Show a little skin while still serving sophisticated vibes in this one-shoulder dress. We can’t get enough of the emerald green shade!

4. Extra: Simply put, you can never go wrong with a black dress. This full-length gown features a show-stopping slit!

Mini Dresses

5. Plenty of Pleats: This eye-catching powder blue dress features the cutest pleats and a fierce plunging neckline.

6. Romantic Sleeves: Turn heads all thanks to this ruched bodycon mini. A chic square neckline and airy lantern sleeves are two of the many features to love about this dress.

7. Cute Cutouts: You’ll earn a round of applause, all thanks to this LBD. It features a bold cutout and is fitted with corsetry boning for a cinched waist.

8. K.I.S.S: Keep it short and sweet in this Swiss dot chiffon mini — ideal for all seasons!

Sparkly Dresses

9. Dark Chocolate: This rich chocolate brown number features a dazzling metallic fabric and a pull-on off-the-shoulder sleeve.

10. Glistening Glow: You’ll shine underneath the bright lights in this shimmering gown. It features the most effortlessly glamorous shoulder sleeves and side ruching.

11. Silver Serve: Sequin fabric often gets a bad rep for being itchy. Thankfully, you’ll be worry-free — this sequin dress features a comfy lining to combat these wardrobe woes.

12. Last but Not Least: This dazzling one-shoulder wrap dress features the cutest slit and a chic bow!

