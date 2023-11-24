Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
When it comes to sweaters, there’s no such thing as too many. After all, they come in various forms — from crewnecks to cardigans. And speaking of the latter, I can’t help but think of Mr. Rogers at the opening of every show, pulling on his cardigan to begin storytime. The cardigan evokes comfort and provides a chic, practical approach to staying warm throughout the day (which is probably why Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner centered an entire song around the garment). It makes you feel right at home!
With the holidays on the horizon, festive sweaters are all the rage, and we’ve secured a few fabulous options for your consideration. I hope you feel just as stylish and dressed like a daydream with our curated edit below, so you can have that same warm, fuzzy feeling around the holidays and beyond!
Best for festive occasions:
1. Adorned in reindeer, consider this Mr. Rogers-esque spin on the button-down sweater for the holidays.
2. Make your “ugly Christmas sweater” actually cute this year with a cable chunky knit cardigan which weaves in patches and words.
3. Ring in the holidays with this festive sequin-front button-down.
4. This pearl-embellished crewneck provides endless glam from parties to hanging on the couch — not technically a cardi, but we couldn’t resist letting it join the party!
5. Wrap yourself up in this plus-size studded cardigan for a little holiday sparkle with an optional belted closure.
6. Try a touch of feathers on this anything-but-basic cardigan, embellished with sparkly buttons with a slightly cropped fit.
7. This pom-pom sweater makes all things merry and bright with a touch of cheeky humor.
8. A fair-Isle sweater is always the festive choice, but make it cropped with puffy Juilet sleeves.
Best for classic, year-round style:
9. This 100% cashmere sweater comes in eight shades, feels luxurious and is currently on sale!
10. Get a novelty crewneck sweater from Amazon Essentials featuring ribbed detail on the sleeves.
11. Nautical vibes never go out of style and suit every occasion. This striped pullover has three buttons detailing the left shoulder, giving it a carefree, polished look.
12. Try a wool-blend cozy knit cardigan that is relaxed and oversized for a casual, put-together look.
13. Dress up or down with the pocket-ribbed cardigan which has matching shorts and a tank for a cute loungewear set.
14. Choose a cardigan which can double as a light coat with a relaxed open-front and cable knit texture.
15. Consider a cropped brushed V-neck sweater in mesquite, chartreuse or lapis hues.
16. This golden camel cable sweater is made with rich, luxe cashmere that you can wear on repeat.
