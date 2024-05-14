Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Whether you’re trying to lose fat, gain muscle, or maintain your current figure, taking adequate amounts of protein plays an important role in achieving your wellness goals. The same is true when it comes to skincare. Collagen is a nourishing protein that affects so many bodily functions, ranging from bone health to hair and even skincare. It delivers such a wide range of results that it’s become a go-to choice for shoppers on social media (it’s always going viral on TikTok) and for notable names like Kourtney Kardashian and Erin Andrews.

Last winter, the NFL correspondent shared a list of things she couldn’t live without in an interview with The Strategist and the Thorne Collagen Plus Collagen Peptide Powder topped the list. “I try to take some collagen powder every single day, and it helps my skin, my hair, my nails,” she explained. “Anything I can do to help myself in the collagen world with my face, I’ll take it.”

According to Andrews, taking collagen is easy and breezy! The sportscaster offered tips on how it tastes and the best way to take it. “It’s unflavored and super-easy to take. I just do one scoop in my coffee, but you could put it in a smoothie or wherever else you put your protein powder,” she advised. “I’ve never looked younger.”

Get the Thorne Collagen Plus Peptides Powder for just $60 at Amazon!

If you’re looking to improve your skin, hair, and nail health, take a page out of Andrews’ book and snag the Thorne Collagen Plus Peptides Powder at Amazon! The supplement promotes hydration and elasticity, all the while strengthening the skin. It helps reduce fine lines, improves skin tone, and nourishes dry, rough, and scaly skin.

The magic behind this powder lies in its unique formula. It features a blend of collagen peptides, a patented black and red currant blend from Japanese white peach and nicotinamide riboside. According to the brand, one scoop per day can yield results in as little as four weeks.

Like Andrews, Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of this game-changing powder. “”It didn’t take long to see the difference in my face. It really helped hydrate my skin,” one five-star reviewer raved. “I love how this collagen dissolves so quickly and also tastes great,” another shopper shared. “It definitely helps me drink more water. I have been taking collagen products for the last 10-15 years and this is one of my favorites. My skin still has lots of elasticity and it helps me get in my protein for the day.”

