Collagen is such a big part of our lives, even if we don’t realize it. It’s the most abundant protein in the body, after all. It affects everything from skin, to hair, to bones and beyond! That’s why it’s such a popular supplement. Adding some quality collagen to your everyday routine could not only result in a more glowing complexion, but overall improved health!

One person who religiously uses collagen is Kourtney Kardashian. The 40-year-old doesn’t look a day over 30, so when she says a brand is an everyday essential, we listen. Her favorite brand? Vital Proteins. She loves them so much that she even collaborated with them via Poosh! Want to get started on your own collagen regimen? Right this way!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Unflavored Dietary Supplement (originally $49) for just $43 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

This unflavored collagen powder is sourced from grass-fed, pasture-raised bovine and is totally free of sulfates, phthalates, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil, silicone and talc. It’s also free of gluten, dairy and added sugar! Kardashian is the queen of all clean beauty and clean food, so we always know her picks will be just perfect.

This supplement has over 3,600 reviews on Amazon alone, with shoppers saying it’s the best value, with 20 grams of collagen per serving as well as 18 grams of protein. That means it’s not only improving their skin, hair and nails — but their overall diet too. They say their skin looks plumper, their fine lines vanishing and their hair and nails are growing faster while their joints feel less stiff. Even their doctors are amazed by the results!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Unflavored Dietary Supplement (originally $49) for just $43 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

One reason we really like this collagen powder is because it’s so easy to work into your routine. Just add a scoop or two to your water, coffee, juice, smoothie, oatmeal, soup or baked goods and eat or drink your way to better skin, hair, digestion, etc.!

It’s not too late to get started on a New Year’s resolution, and this is such a simple way to change your life for the better. It’s shopper-approved, it’s celebrity-approved and it’s full of so much collagen goodness, plus hyaluronic acid and probiotics. Yeah, it’s definitely time to mix things up for 2020 — by mixing this into your morning coffee!

Get the Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Unflavored Dietary Supplement (originally $49) for just $43 at Amazon! Also available at Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out more from Vital Proteins here and other dietary supplements at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!