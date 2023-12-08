Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase.

We love a good sale, especially when it’s at Free People. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, so you may be scraping the bottom of the barrel with sale items elsewhere — but not here! Free People’s one-of-a-kind contemporary items are high quality and and never seem to go out of style.

Right now, there are amazing deals on sweaters, dresses, pants and more! We’ve rounded up 24 of our faves: the most fashionable items you can find at Free People at marked-down prices. Read on for the style scoop!

Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Semi-cropped and fuzzy? Say less! This versatile sweater comes in a neutral gray hue (which we’re loving for the winter season). With high-rise black jeans and boots or a long skirt, you’ll be the most stylish gal in the neighborhood. Its relaxed fit and soft fabric will make this your new everyday sweater.

Related: Canada Goose Parkas: Worth It? You can’t live in a cold place for your whole life and not hear about Canada Goose jackets. Growing up and going to college in the Midwest, I’d been aware of them for years before I finally decided to get one. And as much as I didn’t want to want one given the hefty price […]

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Trendy is an understatement with this stunning asymmetrical dress. It’s a slim-fitting design with a cutout at the midsection and an adorable tie on the back. With every size available, it comes in three colors — you may want them all!

Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: “Bohemian fashion” takes a whole new meaning when Free People is involved. This casual staple can be dressed up with a tight sweater for dinner or dressed down with a graphic tee. A low-rise fit with a pull-on drawstring waistband makes these pants extra comfy. Sold!

Related: Best Seasonal Candles to Make Your Home Smell Festive and Cozy Come December 1, we all want our homes to smell like a cozy, snowy evening by the fire: cinnamon, pine, cedar, marshmallow, ginger, peppermint, sugar cookies — really anything that reminds Us of the most wonderful time of the year. And when hosting a holiday party, a smell can make or break the vibe. Festive smells […]

Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the chilly season, and let’s face it: your jacket will inevitably cover your outfit most of the time. That’s why a fashionable winter jacket is essential! This vegan jacket layers beautifully with any sweater or top in your closet. To make the look a little more edgy, try wearing it with combat boots!