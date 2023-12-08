Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We love a good sale, especially when it’s at Free People. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, so you may be scraping the bottom of the barrel with sale items elsewhere — but not here! Free People’s one-of-a-kind contemporary items are high quality and and never seem to go out of style.
Right now, there are amazing deals on sweaters, dresses, pants and more! We’ve rounded up 24 of our faves: the most fashionable items you can find at Free People at marked-down prices. Read on for the style scoop!
Sweaters
Our Absolute Favorite: Semi-cropped and fuzzy? Say less! This versatile sweater comes in a neutral gray hue (which we’re loving for the winter season). With high-rise black jeans and boots or a long skirt, you’ll be the most stylish gal in the neighborhood. Its relaxed fit and soft fabric will make this your new everyday sweater.
- Chart The Stars Sweater — originally $228, now $100!
- One Jada Off The Shoulder — originally $68, now $30!
- Traveler Cable Pullover — originally $78, now $20!
- Wrangler Plush Turtleneck — originally $85, now $30!
- Sublime Pullover — originally $128, now $70!
Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Trendy is an understatement with this stunning asymmetrical dress. It’s a slim-fitting design with a cutout at the midsection and an adorable tie on the back. With every size available, it comes in three colors — you may want them all!
- Trixie Sweater Maxi — originally $98, now $70!
- Southwest Lace Maxi Dress — originally $198, now $100!
- Abbey Wrap Dress — originally $228, now $170!
- All-Time Midi Slip — originally $98, now $50!
- Zelda Maxi Dress — originally $168, now $100!
Pants
Our Absolute Favorite: “Bohemian fashion” takes a whole new meaning when Free People is involved. This casual staple can be dressed up with a tight sweater for dinner or dressed down with a graphic tee. A low-rise fit with a pull-on drawstring waistband makes these pants extra comfy. Sold!
- Mamba Mid-Rise Flare Jeans — originally $98, now $70!
- OneTeaspoon Parachute Pull-On Jeans — originally $148, now $120!
- Ryder Capri Pants — originally $128, now $100!
- Gabriette Barrel Trouser — originally $128, now $50!
- Ser.O.Ya Messi Pants — originally $298, now $200!
Jackets
Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the chilly season, and let’s face it: your jacket will inevitably cover your outfit most of the time. That’s why a fashionable winter jacket is essential! This vegan jacket layers beautifully with any sweater or top in your closet. To make the look a little more edgy, try wearing it with combat boots!
- Willow Bomber Jacket — originally $168, now $100!
- Avery Layered Anorak Jacket — originally $198, now $130!
- Bask In It Jacket — originally $98, now $50!
- Kara Fur Coat — originally $198, now $100!
- Long Buckle Coat — originally $378, now $300!