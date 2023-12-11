Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Even if you intend to hold back on spending this year, the holidays always turn about to be more expensive than planned! From buying housewarming gifts to checking off your personal list — plus grabbing a little something extra for the mailman — everything adds up quicker than anticipated.

Related: 24 Best Free People Items on Sale Now: Sweaters, Dresses and More Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. We love a good sale, especially when it’s at Free People. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, so you may be scraping the bottom of the barrel with sale items elsewhere — but not here! Free […]

If you have a holiday party coming up and want to look stylish but are far over your budget already (or just trying to be more frugal this year), we found 17 fabulous holiday dresses for under $25. You might even grab two! Some are on sale, so you’re going to want to check these out ASAP.

1. Classy queen: This stunning dress has a fishtail ruffle design above the knees, giving you that vintage flare you’ve been looking for — just $22!

2. Princess material: Velvet will make you feel like royalty and look like it, too — just $17!

3. That’s a wrap: The straps on this wrap dress make it a beautiful stand-out, just like you — just $10!

4. Dancing star: Puff sleeves and pleated skirt will have you ready to twirl — just $23!

5. Bell-sleeved beauty: Holiday cocktail parties, office gatherings, date nights — bring ’em on! A waist tie makes this dress extra flattering — just $17!

6. New Year’s Eve ready: You’ll dazzle any day of the year in this bodycon V-neck — just $18!

7. Fitting and festive: A stretchy and ultra-stylish fit make this a dreamy dress — just $20!

8. Mid-length maven: You’ll make the nice list — guaranteed — when you pair holiday earrings with this simple-yet-elegant dress — just $23!

Related: Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Macy’s If you haven’t begun shopping for Christmas gifts — what are you waiting for? With the big day almost two weeks away, now is the time to indulge in your shopping habits! Macy’s Great Gift Sale is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and relieve your “Did I get everything?” anxiety! Seriously — […]

9. No straps, no problems: Show off your shoulders with an off-the-shoulder gown — just $10!

10. The main attraction: Move aside, Santa: you’ll be the new star of the show thanks to these sleeves — just $23!

11. Satin slay: A one-shoulder strap and split up the thigh makes this a one-of-a-kind holiday find — just $10!

12. Like no other: With a gold-studded clutch and sparkly heels, this ‘fit will be chef’s kiss (under the mistletoe) — just $10!

13. Now and later: This maxi dress is perfect for just about any occasion. Dress it up or down — just $21!

14. Undoubtedly elegant: All we can say is wow. You’ll be turning heads all night long in this frock — just $22!

15. ’50s fashionista: You’ll embody an iconic era in fashion with this gorgeous knee-length dress — just $20!

16. Dotted diva: Bold yet not too flashy is the name of the game thanks to this dress — just $16!

17. Most festive award: For parties when festive comes first, you’re going to want to check out these printed dresses (hint: we’re talking Santa Claus, candy canes, snowflakes and everything else in between) — just $24!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us