Loungewear doesn’t have to be cute — after all, it’s called loungewear for a reason. But if you’re looking for something comfortable enough to sleep in and adorable enough to wear on a quick Target and matcha latte run, you’ve landed in the right place!

We’ve scoured Amazon’s latest and greatest drops, and found a two-piece set that’s putting the rest to shame. This tracksuit is totally trendy; it offers up an oversized style with flare pants and a half zip. Oh, and the light pink option will leave you feeling like Regina George’s mom. A cool mom, indeed!

Get the Anrabess 2-Piece Sweatsuit Lounge Tracksuit for $56 on Amazon! Please note, prices are valid at the time of publication, December 8, but are subject to change.

The fabric is soft and lightweight, ideal for when you want to be covered up — but not too hot. Whether you’re watching a movie, taking a brisk walk or having a girls’ night in with a charcuterie board and vino, you’ll stay cozy and warm — but as noted, not too warm! Both the sweatshirt and pants are made of a cooling rayon-polyester-spandex blend. If you work from home, this is the ideal outfit to change into after your Zoom meetings are wrapped for the day.

The pants are high-waisted and drawstring with a relaxed-fit waistband. They won’t be sliding down, and also won’t be squeezing your midsection — it’s a win-win situation! Chic flared ankles are the icing on the cake of this terrific tracksuit. With white sneakers and gold jewelry, you’ll be a casual fashion icon serving up influencer vibes at every turn!

In terms of variety, it comes in 21 different colors, so you’re bound to find one (or a few) you love! Have you seen the options? We’re tempted to buy them all!

Naturally, reviewers love the versatility, with many calling the suit a great quality “must-have item.” The bottom line? It makes a great gift for all of the cozy queens out there — including you! A two-piece set is rarely available under $100, so this is the one to beat in terms of value — shop now while your size is still up for grabs!

