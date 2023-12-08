Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We all have that person in our lives: the social media guru who acts as our personal pop culture trend consultant. This individual is always up-to-date (or ahead) on current trends, entertainment news, viral videos, fashion, beauty products and everything involving influencers — heck, maybe even wants to become one!

Any aspiring influencer is always looking to elevate their game by creating stellar content, gaining more followers and getting brand deals, all to develop a strong and loyal fan-base. But if there’s a holiday or birthday coming up and you’re unsure what to get the almost-influencer in your life (or confused about what any of this “influencer” Gen Z stuff means anyway), read on!

The best gift is something that will help with content production in their area of expertise. With that in mind, we found 20 different gifts which will have this ready-to-be-famous person starting trends, creating hashtags, going viral and landing brand deals in no time!

Best Gifts for the Aspiring Fashion Influencer

Our Absolute Favorite: This person will probably be doing a ton of clothing haul vlogs, so a nice camera is essential. Many high-quality cameras cost north of $500, but this one doesn’t break the bank. It comes with all the best built-in features: 180 degree screen, anti-shake capabilities, an SD card, 3-inch screen and 16x zooming capabilities.

Best Gifts for the Aspiring Beauty Influencer

Our Absolute Favorite: To create an outstanding smoky-eye makeup tutorial, the beauty queen is going to have to get up close and personal with the camera. A ring light stands right behind the camera, illuminating the face and allowing the camera to see more details. She can do makeup tutorials all day, rain or shine!

Best Gifts for the Aspiring Fitness Influencer

Our Absolute Favorite: Let’s face it: This person is breaking a sweat to make the perfect fitness ‘gram. Instead of recording (or trying to record) workout videos on a phone propped up against a dumbbell, this auto-rotational phone holder follows the influencer’s body left to right and can rotate 360 degrees.

