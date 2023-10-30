Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the recent release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version), our entire life is basically Taylor Swift right now. We’re listening to her music, we’re swooning over her photos with new love interest Travis Kelce and we’re revamping our fall wardrobe with the singer as inspiration!

Swift has been at the top of her fashion game lately, and fans have taken notice. We’re always looking for new ways to recreate her looks, but getting the actual pieces will cost you a pretty penny. That’s why we’ve found a similar option to the bag she’s starting to wear on repeat!

Get the Peacocktion Small Crossbody Cell Phone Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Taylor Swift Has Been Wearing Pear Earrings Non-Stop — Get the Look for $13 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Want to be bejeweled like Taylor Swift? Friendship bracelets are everything, but if you want to channel the singer’s more expensive jewelry too, we’re here to help! Swift has been wearing a pair of gold Diamond Pear Stud […]

Swift has been spotted multiple times this fall with the Tod’s T Timeless Bag in Leather Micro slung over her shoulder. This beautiful brown phone bag is lovely, but at $2,525, it’s not very budget-friendly for most shoppers. Luckily, Amazon has a similar pick available for 99% less!

This Peacocktion bag has over 1,000 reviews, a great rating and a surprising amount of storage for its size. Open it up to find two main pockets, a hidden card pocket and even three card slots. Leave your wallet at home — you won’t need it!

Get the Peacocktion Small Crossbody Cell Phone Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

This synthetic leather crossbody has a magnetic closure, as well as golden logo hardware on the outside like Swift’s. The strap is adjustable, and there are 10 other colorways/design options available. Brown is best for matching up with the “Cruel Summer” singer, but there’s also a brown version with a tassel, or completely different colors like pink or mint green!

This bag’s minimal design and smaller size make it a versatile accessory you’ll bring basically everywhere. The crossbody strap keeps things hands-free too, making this bag an easy choice for every outfit. Grab yours, before everyone else catches on and it sells out!

Get the Peacocktion Small Crossbody Cell Phone Bag for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Check out other similar bags we love:

Peacocktion Small Crossbody Cell Phone Purse $19.00 See it!

Not your style? Explore more handbags here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more greats finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Looking for something else? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Kyle Richards Can't Get Enough of This Fall-Friendly Bodysuit on Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Like many of Us, our favorite celebrities and influencers are swooning over fall fashion. Naturally, cozy knit fabrics and flattering pieces are the highlights of their autumnal wardrobes. Just take Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, […]

Related: Brooke Shields Uses This Pomade Stick to Tame Her Iconic Eyebrows Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Brooke Shields’ eyebrow routine is forever coveted by countless fans. The actress has some of the most famous brows to ever exist in the biz — any biz, really! And we adore her, as she doesn’t gatekeep her […]

Related: Channel Hannah Brown’s Game Day Glam With This $5 Lip Liner Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One beauty trend that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere: a plump pout. Clear hearts, full lips, can’t lose! Here’s the thing, though — we already lost because we weren’t blessed with naturally voluminous lips. But we’re too […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!