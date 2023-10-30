Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Like many of Us, our favorite celebrities and influencers are swooning over fall fashion. Naturally, cozy knit fabrics and flattering pieces are the highlights of their autumnal wardrobes. Just take Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, for instance. She recently hosted an Amazon Live, where she discussed her love of fall and the fabulous fashion items she simply can’t live without.

“I really love fall fashion,” she said. “I don’t feel like I have my game as strong in the summer and the spring.” According to Richards, she has fun with fall fashion because “there’s so much more to work with.” She discussed a range of items from sweaters to jackets, but one of the first products she mentioned was a sleek bodysuit from OQQ. “I love a bodysuit,” she said before joking about how uncomfortable bodysuits in the ’90s were. “When I think back, it was awful. They are so comfortable these days.” Read on for her top pick!

Get the OQQ Women’s 3 Piece Bodysuits for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2023, but are subject to change.

Richards revealed that the endless styling options are one of the reasons she loves this three-pack set so much. She recommends pairing the bodysuits “under a blazer, a cropped jacket or with jeans or dressier pants.” No matter how you style your new piece, Richards said the flattering tops “make your body look good.” Well, we’re intrigued!

She also mentioned how bodysuits have the power to elevate an outfit. “It’s sexier than wearing just a shirt. It holds your body in and gives you a lift in the boobs, and these are great colors to wear in the fall.” In case you were curious, the reality star shared that coffee brown is her favorite shade in the black, brown and beige set. OQQ also offers the bodysuit sets in different hues, including black, grey and beige; coffee, beige and white; and black, rose and white.

Like Richards, reviewers agree that this bodysuit set lives up to the hype. “The material is very nice, soft and stretchy,” one shopper claims. Another raved about the sheer comfort of the bodysuits. “Well made, thick material and soft,” the customer wrote. According to the savvy shopper, the bodysuits don’t cut into the hips or leave marks after extended wear.

If you want to elevate your outfits this fall, check out this Kyle Richards-approved three-pack set on Amazon!

