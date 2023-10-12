Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Forget about the pumpkins! The only type of picking I’m focused on right now is my fall wardrobe. And with so many trends to try this season, I’ve been searching the sites to stock up on all the essentials!

As a professional fashion writer, online shopping is my area of expertise. I prefer to save instead of splurge, so finding sales is my Roman Empire — I think about deals on a daily basis. That being said, sometimes it’s worth it to spend a little extra on staples that you’ll wear for years to come.

These are the 21 items I have my eyes on for fall. Some are budget-friendly and some are slightly bougie. Happy shopping!

1. Paint the Town Red! Red is the hottest color of the season, so stay on trend with this red crocodile embossed shoulder bag — just $13!

2. Ballet Beauty! Ballet flats are back in style, and we’re loving this patent leather pair at a super affordable price point — just $27!

3. On Point! These are my all-time favorite boots from Lulus! I own multiple shades, and I may just have to buy another pair for fall — just $56!

4. Saddle Up! This beige saddle shoulder bag looks nearly identical to the similar Dior style that retails for $4,400 — originally $40, now just $30!

5. Loafing Around! If you don’t own a pair of loafers for fall yet, snag these Franco Sarto shoes on sale — originally $99, now just $80!

6. Top Coat! I am absolutely obsessed with my Splendid Icon coat! It’s cozy and lightweight, the perfect layering piece for fall — just $168!

7. Short But Sweet! These Classic Ultra Mini Ugg boots are sure to sell out, so score these popular shoes while they’re still in stock — just $150!

8. Preppy Fall Prep! We’re smitten with this black knit flouncy frock. It feels like something Blair Waldorf would wear — just $69!

9. Rain or Shine! Stay dry in wet weather in these tall waterproof leather Naturalizer boots, available in both medium and wide widths — just $250!

10. Made From Suede! Feel like a million bucks in these luxe tall suede heeled boots by Steve Madden — just $180!

11. Fuzzy Footwear! Take the trendy Ugg Tazz slippers to the next level with this cozy style featuring a curly sheepskin upper — just $140!

12. It’s in the Bag! Kurt Geiger London is my go-to designer brand for unique handbags that don’t break the bank. This tan quilted shoulder bag is an everyday essential — just $285!

13. Silver Linings! Say howdy to these silver cowboy boots. I’d wear these shoes to a costume party on Halloween or just on a night out — just $58!

14. Good Jeans! Denim maxi skirts are a must-have for fall, and this Madewell version is exactly what I’ve been looking for — just $98!

15. Below the Belt! A solid leather belt will elevate any outfit, just ask anyone on TikTok — just $16!

16. Chocolate Cravings! Chocolate brown is a trending shade for fall, so I’m drooling over these Steve Madden brown suede mid-calf boots — just $149!

17. Back to School! I’ve been on the hunt for a grey pleated mini skirt, and this one is right in my budget — just $65!

18. Fit Check! These green-and-white checked shearling slippers are so cozy and cute. Such a great gift for the holidays — just $30!

19. Earn Your Stripes! Striped cardigans are in style right now, so check out this chic style from Amazon – just $45!

20. Blazer of Glory! This no. 1 bestselling blazer is a day-to-night necessity— originally $71, now just $58!

21. Going Green! This green woven oversized clutch looks like a Bottega Veneta bag — just $40!

