Nail Fall Vibes With These 5 Bestselling Shoe Picks From Zappos

Certain shoe styles just make sense during the fall months. While you’re stocking up on autumn-approved fashions, make sure you also serve the ultimate fall vibes when it comes to your footwear. Comfortable sneakers are ideal options for outdoor adventures, while fleece-lined boots come in clutch because they keep your feet warm. Plus, there are stylish boots which work no matter where your plans take you. Thankfully, Zappos offers a slew of bestselling sneakers, shoes and boots all bound to help you collect compliments this season. Scroll for five bestsellers we can’t wait to scoop up!

Ugg Classic Mini Platform Boots

If you’re anything like Us, you’ve been counting down the days to bust out a fresh pair of Uggs. The Classic Ultra Mini Platform is a staple among shoppers, with a perfect five-star rating! Hurry while they’re in stock!

On Cloud 5 Sneakers

You’ll want to pull these bestsellers out when you’re on the go this fall. Supermodel Gisele Bündchen is a massive fan of the On Cloud 5 and was even spotted wearing them while on a run.

Crocs Shrek Classic Clogs

If you were thinking about putting away your most comfortable shoes for fall, think again. These fun, lightweight clogs feature a fuzzy heel strap to provide a more secure fit. Talk about a statement-making coffee run shoe!

Vans Old Skool Core Classics

Whether you’re wearing dad jeans, chunky knits, leggings or an oversized cardigan, you’ll be on trend this fall with these staple all-white sneaks from Vans. Not only are shoppers impressed by how comfortable these sneakers are, but they received tons of compliments because of the “classic cool factor” of the kicks.

Dr. Martens Combs Leather

Can you mention fall footwear without combat boots? Naturally, Dr. Martens is known for their epic boot selection. While it’s hard to play favorites, reviewers can’t get enough of the Combs Leather boots. They even note that the footbed feels thicker and more cushioned and provides support around the ankles!

