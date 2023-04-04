This Bestselling Blazer Is Back in Stock and Comes in 14 Colors — Only $39

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are blazers the unofficial staple jacket for spring? We certainly think so! They offer up the ideal amount of warmth for the season and they look great with pretty much any ensemble. We’re picking up different styles for the warmer months right now, and one in particular stole our attention at Walmart because it’s now back in stock!

This military-inspired blazer from Attitude Unknown is officially one of Walmart’s top selling pieces, and it has the reviews to back it up. And now, thanks to this restock, you can pick it up in 14 different colors! Some of these hues and patterns are oh-so-suitable for the season, and it’s safe to say we’re totally obsessed.

We adore this blazer because it’s classic, but the military-inspired details make it feel both edgy and elegant at the same time. High fashion vibes! This is a jacket you can wear to work, out to dinner or with more casual daytime looks. It’s flawlessly fitted and has a cut which emphasizes a feminine silhouette. The two sides on the front which meet at the center of the waist have a curved shape that creates a stunning hourglass look! Shoppers say this blazer is seriously flattering, and super comfortable to boot.

Many blazers out there are made from non-stretch fabrics, but this one offers what’s described as a “ponte” woven material which feels more like a sweater. Stretchier fabrics always make any clothing item easier to wear because they move with your body. But even though the material this blazer is made has a more easygoing feel, it still looks structured and sophisticated. Best of both worlds!

Okay, but now let’s move onto the fun part — picking out which color to get this blazer in! The standard blacks, browns and cream hues are available, but we have our eye on some bolder picks which are going to elevate our May aesthetic. There are some sleek plaid prints to choose from, including a baby blue version which resembles tweed. The bright lilac, coral and neon green hues are also excellent if you want to add some pops of color your wardrobe. Considering we have a slew of options to choose from, we’re picking our our favorite ASAP before it sells out again. No one will guess you picked up this perfect piece at Walmart!

