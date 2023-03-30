22 Fabulous Floral Dresses Made for Spring Soirees

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we have a spring daytime event on the calendar, we tend to gravitate toward floral dresses. Soaking up the sunshine and wearing a pretty pattern is the perfect combo, after all!

Whether you’re looking for a frock to wear for Easter or just a brunch date with friends, we have a slew of options you’re bound to love. Check out our favorite florals below!

Mini Dresses

1. Thousands of shoppers keep coming back to this ruffle chiffon dress from Dokotoo — it’s just that beautiful and flattering — $40 at Amazon!

2. If you’re looking for the ultimate example of a short, sweet dress, this skater style is absolutely ideal — $44 at Windsor!

3. This flouncy dress has all of the feminine details to make you feel beautiful — $53 at Windsor!

4. We adore the beachier vibes of this little minidress from Billabong — the yellow hue is made for the season — $70 at Nordstrom!

5. If you’re a fan of puffy sleeves, this French Connection dress will be right up your alley — originally $118, now $89 at Nordstrom!

Midi Dresses

6. This PRETTYGARDEN dress has so many details which make it a true standout, from the bodycon fit to the sleek one-shoulder design — $39 at Amazon!

7. The off-the-shoulder ruffles on this high-low dress from Allegra K are too romantic and feminine — starting at $34 at Amazon!

8. We’re totally digging the peasant dress aesthetic on this midi from Grace Karin — $44 at Amazon!

9. Keyhole details are one of our fashion-forward features, and this Fashionme midi has the most beautiful version under the tie-front bust — starting at $33 on Amazon!

10. This silky Florens dress is part slip, part wrap — a seriously winning combo — $42 at Amazon!

11. We love that this bodycon dress from PRETTYGARDEN is smocked, making it extra stretchy and comfy — $39 at Amazon!

12. Sleek dresses like this one are perfect for anyone who adores a minimalist vibe — $53 at Windsor!

13. We will always gravitate toward cowl-neck slips like this one — they’re beyond comfortable and look glamorous — $45 at Windsor!

14. Cutout dresses like this one are great because they show a little touch of extra skin — $53 at Windsor!

15. A dress like this one from Rails is fierce for garden parties or any type of family gathering — $248 at Nordstrom!

16. Reviewers say this ASTR the Label dress is their top look for all of their upcoming events — $89 at Nordstrom!

Maxi Dresses

17. We’re getting serious sultry vibes from this Romwe slip dress thanks to the extra high slit which shows plenty of leg — $30 at Amazon!

18. If you want to go for a strapless look, there’s no better dress to pick up than this ZESICA maxi — starting at $30 on Amazon!

19. This BTFBM tiered maxi is the ideal dress to wear for any type of spring gathering, whether it’s super low-key or a bit fancier — $41 at Amazon!

20. A shirtdress like this Madewell style has a more relaxed vibe, but with the right accessories, you can easily make it feel more formal — $138 at Nordstrom!

21. We love how this voluminous dress from Free People mixes different patterns for a more eclectic look — $168 at Nordstrom!

22. If you want to wear a dress but it’s still a bit brisk outside, this long-sleeve maxi from Charles Henry will fit the bill — originally $118, now $59 at Nordstrom!

