5 Must-Have Fall Shoes to Shop at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

The unofficial end of summer will be here before you know it — so that means autumn (a.k.a. sweater weather) is on the way. Saying goodbye to signing off work early in honor of Summer Fridays and having endless fun in the sun is hard, but there are so many exciting things to look forward to in fall — especially when it comes to your wardrobe. The gradual shift from warm, sunny days to cool temps and beautiful foliage is the ideal opportunity to switch up your vacay-approved footwear in favor of warm and cozy shoes.

Like the seasons, fashion trends are always changing. There’s probably even a new food or drink-inspired aesthetic going viral on TikTok right now! However, a few staple shoe styles reign supreme. You can never go wrong with classics like loafers when making a quick Starbies run for your go-to order. You can slide on your favorite sneakers or clogs when you’re ready to head outdoors for autumn activities, like pumpkin picking and finding your way through corn mazes.

No matter where your plans take you, you can do it all in style with a quick trip to Zappos. You can snag everything from cozy kicks to sweet Barbiecore shoe styles which will instantly turn heads. Read on for five super-cute shoes to rock this fall!

New Balance Numeric 306 Sneakers

These rated breathable sneakers have mesh lining and cushioned insole for added impact support (plus, five-star ratings!). One reviewer with “foot issues” loves these kicks because they are “surprisingly comfortable for all-day wear,” while another shopper raves about how well the sneaks fit their “wide feet.”

Get the New Balance Numeric 306 sneakers for just $90 at Zappos!

Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafers

If you’re looking for a “great fit right out of the box,” this slip-on pair is for you. “Quality is great, leather is nice and strong,” one shopper wrote. The rounded moc-toe and exaggerated platform lug sole combine “tailored and utilitarian elements.”

Get the Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer for just $158 at Zappos!

Dr. Martens Carlson Slip-Ons

Clogs and fall are a match made in fashion heaven. Shoppers adore this pick because they’re functional and practical, featuring a comfortable insole and back strap with a buckle closure. “I love the way they look and feel,” one shopper dished.

Get the Dr. Martens Carlson shoes for just $110 at Zappos!

Frye Melissa Button 2 Boots

Put a little pep in your step with these equestrian-inspired boots. Featuring “vegetable oiled Italian leather,” this boot comes with the Frye signature button accents to provide a tailored look. Shoppers were impressed because it delivers a “slight western look without being a full-on cowboy boot.”

Get the Frye Melissa Button 2 boots for just $298 at Zappos!

Lucky Brand Emmie Ballet Flats

Ballet flats are back. Not only are these lightly padded slip-on shoes on trend, they’re currently on sale too.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Lucky Brand Emmie Ballet Flats for just $50 at Zappos!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

Related: 21 Rich Hamptons Mom Pieces to Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The top goal on our Summer 2023 Bucket List is to vacation in the Hamptons. We just want to chill by the pool with Andy Cohen and the cast of Bravo’s Summer House! Is that too much to […]

Related: 21 Rich Hamptons Mom Dresses Starting at Just $27 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Hamptons is a luxe Long Island getaway for lucky New Yorkers who want to beat the city heat. It’s such an A-list escape that most hotels cost more per night than the Dyson Airwrap (a staggering $600!). […]

Related: 17 Hamptons-Style Summer Pieces No One Will Know You Got at Amazon Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There is no better feeling than the satisfaction of knowing that someone thought my affordable outfit was actually expensive. I want to bottle the look of shock on strangers’ faces when they find out I scored my latest […]