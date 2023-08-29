5 Must-Have Fall Shoes to Shop at Zappos

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.
The unofficial end of summer will be here before you know it — so that means autumn (a.k.a. sweater weather) is on the way. Saying goodbye to signing off work early in honor of Summer Fridays and having endless fun in the sun is hard, but there are so many exciting things to look forward to in fall — especially when it comes to your wardrobe. The gradual shift from warm, sunny days to cool temps and beautiful foliage is the ideal opportunity to switch up your vacay-approved footwear in favor of warm and cozy shoes.
Like the seasons, fashion trends are always changing. There’s probably even a new food or drink-inspired aesthetic going viral on TikTok right now! However, a few staple shoe styles reign supreme. You can never go wrong with classics like loafers when making a quick Starbies run for your go-to order. You can slide on your favorite sneakers or clogs when you’re ready to head outdoors for autumn activities, like pumpkin picking and finding your way through corn mazes.
No matter where your plans take you, you can do it all in style with a quick trip to Zappos. You can snag everything from cozy kicks to sweet Barbiecore shoe styles which will instantly turn heads. Read on for five super-cute shoes to rock this fall!
New Balance Numeric 306 Sneakers
These rated breathable sneakers have mesh lining and cushioned insole for added impact support (plus, five-star ratings!). One reviewer with “foot issues” loves these kicks because they are “surprisingly comfortable for all-day wear,” while another shopper raves about how well the sneaks fit their “wide feet.”
Get the New Balance Numeric 306 sneakers for just $90 at Zappos!
Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafers
If you’re looking for a “great fit right out of the box,” this slip-on pair is for you. “Quality is great, leather is nice and strong,” one shopper wrote. The rounded moc-toe and exaggerated platform lug sole combine “tailored and utilitarian elements.”
Get the Madewell Corinne Lugsole Loafer for just $158 at Zappos!
Dr. Martens Carlson Slip-Ons
Clogs and fall are a match made in fashion heaven. Shoppers adore this pick because they’re functional and practical, featuring a comfortable insole and back strap with a buckle closure. “I love the way they look and feel,” one shopper dished.
Get the Dr. Martens Carlson shoes for just $110 at Zappos!
Frye Melissa Button 2 Boots
Put a little pep in your step with these equestrian-inspired boots. Featuring “vegetable oiled Italian leather,” this boot comes with the Frye signature button accents to provide a tailored look. Shoppers were impressed because it delivers a “slight western look without being a full-on cowboy boot.”
Get the Frye Melissa Button 2 boots for just $298 at Zappos!
Lucky Brand Emmie Ballet Flats
Ballet flats are back. Not only are these lightly padded slip-on shoes on trend, they’re currently on sale too.
Get the Lucky Brand Emmie Ballet Flats for just $50 at Zappos!
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!