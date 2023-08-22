Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The trends this fall are all about the “Ps” — preppy, plaid, pumpkin-picking chic and, erm, “pretty big”… okay, the last one doesn’t exactly fit, but let’s just say the oversized look is also huge as we wrap up the summer months! It’s certainly been a scorcher this sunny season, but fall always brings a little extra coolness. Why not channel the vibe with some cool looks in your wardrobe too?

We gathered 17 of our favorite early-autumn fashion finds on Amazon to add to your closet before the first leaf falls — including tops, bottoms, shoes and bags. Add ’em to cart and get a head start on assembling your own fall collection!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Every good fall wardrobe starts with a light and comfy pullover (didn’t you know?), and this affordable find comes in a wide variety of lovely autumnal colors, like Rust, Caramel and Yellow.

2. We Also Love: You’ll be seeing a lot of plaid on this list, so let’s start with these fabulously-priced (and fabulously comfortable) joggers! We obviously love the plaid print, but there are other patterns to choose from as well.

3. We Wouldn’t Forget: See? We told you — it’s a lot of plaid! This adorable mini skirt is suitable for both work and play this pumpkin season.

4. Perfectly Preppy: Lean into the Kennebunkport look with this classically preppy long-sleeved sweater, which will look amazing paired with a variety of other items on this list.

5. Pretty in Plaid: A good handbag is essential for, well, just about everything, and the colors of this pick from Mucros Weavers is spot-on for the season — plus, it’s made with real wool from Ireland!

6. Triple Play: Hitting more Ps here with these plaid ponte pants, another big trend for fall. You can pair with the matching blazer or a cute top, and they’ll look great with both slip-on sneakers and lace-up boots.

7. School Daze: Harken back to the back-to-school days of yore with these trendy block heel Mary Janes; the burgundy color especially is so very autumnal.

8. So Cozy: We know blazers are still big in the fashion arena — get your own fall version with this houndstooth stunner, available in different patterns and colors.

9. Varsity Blues: As noted, you don’t have to be heading back to school to rock an elegant take on the collegiate look. This textured cardigan features a spin on the classic varsity aesthetic.

10. Easy Breezy: Fall is a time for looking cool and feeling cool, so keep things effortlessly airy — even on the hot days we have left — thanks to this oversized 100% cotton button-up.

11. Curvy Queen: As a plus-sized lady myself, I always try to represent for the curvier folks. These plus-sized ponte pants will look absolutely killer paired with some combat boots as you go from the coffee shop to the craft store to the pumpkin patch… and maybe back again for one more latte.

12. Love Shacket: “Shackets” are an ideal outerwear item for early fall, combining a sweater and jacket into one warm-but-not-too-warm layering piece. Bring this one home for all your fall ‘fits.

13. Boot Babe: Obviously, fall is when we transition from strappy sandals to boss babe boots — try these out for an easy pairing to almost any outfit.

14. Shiv Chic: We’ve discussed how everyone’s still trying to emulate Shiv Roy’s corporate-chic style, even months after the finale of Succession (shh; I’m still upset). This long cardigan gives Shiv-in-a-blazer vibes with the lightness and comfort of a sweater.

15. Pleat Down: The classic schoolgirl pleated skirt will be essential for this fall’s fashion moments. Grab this one and enjoy the look of the wool exterior and comfort of the inner shorts.

16. Patch Match: We’ve got your pumpkin patch outfit right here. Layer over a turtleneck top and you’ll be picture-ready in no time.

17. Sock It To Me: For all these adorable looks, don’t forget to keep your toesies cozy with soft socks!

