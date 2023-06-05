Buying ASAP! This Fan-Favorite Retinol Cream Is a Whopping 43% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What is your biggest skin concern? Wrinkles? Fine lines? Hyperpigmentation? An uneven texture? Dryness? Acne? Loss of firmness and elasticity? We could go on, but the point is that in almost any case — for almost any concern — you should highly consider adding retinol to your routine!

Retinol is a holy grail for fresh, clear, youthful skin and is a top recommendation from doctors and estheticians around the world. Of course, because of its wide range of benefits, many retinol-based products are quite expensive. Choosing one can be tricky too, as most people have an adjustment period when adding the ingredient to their routine. Want to minimize the excess spending and side effects? Stick with LilyAna!

LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Pros: Super moisturizing

Also available in smaller sizes or a pack of two

Tens of thousands of reviews Cons: Does not list retinol percentage

Retinol can be very drying — especially if you’re new to the ingredient. That’s why this cream packs a mega-moisturizing punch, featuring aloe, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E green tea, shea butter and jojoba oil. It doesn’t hold back when it comes to hydration! It’s even designed to be gentle enough for sensitive skin. If it still feels a little intense at first, simply use every other day until you can handle daily use.

This lightweight cream can help address preexisting signs of aging while preventing new ones as well. It may help with wrinkles, sun spots and UV damage, acne and acne scars, uneven texture and tone, dullness and more. It’s a must for firming up and toning saggy skin too. Can you believe this cream could do all of that — and be on sale for under $20?

If you’ve never tried a LilyAna product before, you might be wondering if it’s truly safe for your skin. We can assure you that this cream keeps things clean as can be. Not only is it non-comedogenic and cruelty-free, but it’s also free of artificial fragrances and colors, gluten, parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and petroleum. It’s vegan too!

Use this cream after cleanser and serums, up to twice a day. Press down gently to dispense just a little cream and spread evenly across the face, neck and décolletage. If it’s morning, make sure to follow up with SPF! Sunscreen is excellent for anti-aging and keeping skin safe, but retinol may increase sun sensitivity too, so this step is extremely important. We want you on the fastest route to your dream skin, starting…now!

