17 Seriously Affordable 3-Piece Bathing Suit Sets on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can seriously level up any swim look by adding a coordinating cover-up to the mix. If you already have bathing suits you love, finding a cover-up to complement the ensemble is easy — but if you want a particularly matchy-matchy vibe, there are plenty of three-piece sets to shop!

Naturally, our favorite place to look for them is Amazon — not only are these sets ultra-trendy and high-quality, they’re also incredibly affordable. In fact, you can snag some of these sets for the same price as a single bikini top or bottom! If you’re interested in elevating your swimwear style, check out the plethora of different looks we have our eye on below!

1. This SOLY HUX basic string bikini comes with a full-length mesh cover-up — starting at $24!

2. The true star of the show of this SheIn set is the sheer matching romper which comes with the bikini — starting at $31!

3. If you prefer high-waisted bottoms, this Romwe set is for you — and it comes with a matching full-length kimono — get it for just $30!

4. For a bikini set set that comes with a shorter kimono, check out this MakeMeChic set — starting at $34!

5. We’re completely obsessed with the underwire top included in this SOLY HUX set, and the matching mesh sarong ties the look together — only $30!

6. Plus-size shoppers say this Romwe bikini and matching mesh mini dress is one of their favorite flattering swim looks — starting at $29!

7. Anyone who adores bandeau tops will fall for this WDIRARA bikini and sarong set — starting at $20!

8. The little cover-up skirt which comes with this Floerns bikini is so cute, you can get away with wearing it out on the town — starting at just $27!

9. The cover-up in this SheIn bikini set has adjustable ruching on the sides which can help slim out your silhouette — starting at $29!

10. For any plus-size shoppers who crave extra coverage, this Hanna Nikole rashguard set is an excellent choice — get it for $40!

11. The fairy-like ethereal vibes of this American Trends set are on point, especially when you wear the sheer butterfly sarong with the look — starting at only $17!

12. Reviewers are obsessed with the look and the quality of this SHENHE bikini and romper set — starting at just $20!

13. Ribbed bathing suits are definitely on trend, and with this SweatyRocks bikini, you also get a cute skirt to match — only $30!

14. This SheIn bikini and sarong set comes in gorgeous watercolor-like patterns, and we adore the retro vibes — get it for $43!

15. What reviewers love most about this MakeMeChic ribbed bikini is the ruched mesh cover-up mini skirt — starting at $29!

16. Out of all of the three-piece bikinis we saw, this GQIZLPWF paisley set is by for the most elaborate — starting at $36!

17. We wanted to finish off our swimwear shopping spree with a bang by including this Verdusa four-piece set, complete with a bikini, matching skirt and tie-front crop top — get it for $33!

