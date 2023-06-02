15 Best Zara-Style Bathing Suits on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve never understood why some swimsuits cost more than a spa treatment. After all, a bathing suit is basically just a waterproof bodysuit! We’re all about trendy thriftiness, so we prefer to shop for stylish steals instead of splurging on overpriced pieces.

Zara is our go-to inspo for affordable fashion, especially in the summer. All of the styles feel like you’re ready to embark on a European vacation! But even Zara can cost more than we’d like to spend on swimwear. So, we decided to drop the 15 best Zara-style bathing suits from Amazon! Stay chic in these cost-effective swimsuits all summer long.

Speaking of holidays in the sun, this bikini is giving major vacay vibes! Greece or Italy, anyone? We love the classic pattern. Pros Great quality

Chic pattern

Unique Cons Some shoppers say the fit is off $32.65 Get it

Almost every reviewer raved that this one-shoulder one-piece is extremely flattering! Get ready to receive all the compliments on this ruffled swimsuit. Pros Flattering

Tummy control

Vibrant color options Cons None $32.99 Get it

Make a splash at the pool this summer in this ruched bikini. Shoppers say that the underwire top even fits larger busts! Pros Sultry

Fits wide range of shapes and sizes

Flattering Cons Bottoms run large $36.99 Get it

Flower power! We’re crushing on this 70s-inspired floral bikini. One customer commented, ‘There is also great coverage for the tummy area and make belly rolls look extra cute. 10/10 would recommend.’ Pros Great coverage

Tummy control

Fun pattern Cons Ill-fitting cups $33.99 Get it

We’re very tempted to buy this one-piece bathing suit by Tempt Me! Featuring crochet cutout details, this swimsuit is sophisticated yet sultry. Pros Flattering

Good coverage

Comfortable Cons Straps are a little tight $33.99 Get it

Earn your stripes in this off-the-shoulder bikini! The high-waisted bottoms provide tummy control, while the ruffled top adds a playful touch. According to shoppers, this swimsuit is flattering on curvy figures! Pros Flattering

Modest

Full-coverage Cons May run a little big $30.99 Get it

Cute and comfy overload! One customer called this smocked triangle bikini a ‘sexy, summery bathing suit.’ Pros Flattering

Comfortable

Cute pattern Cons None $22.99 Get it

Little black bikini! Available in a variety of colors (some solid, some patterned), this high-waisted ruffled swimsuit is flirty and flattering. Pros Flattering

Slimming

Tummy control Cons Top isn't the best for larger busts $35.99 Get it

This may be the ultimate Zara-style bathing suit. Featuring criss-cross cutouts and a flattering fit, this metallic one-piece looks so luxe! Pros Flattering

Trendy

Good quality Cons Some say the fit is slightly off $35.99 Get it

‘This is the swimsuit of my dreams!’ one reviewer raved. ‘The fabric is so soft and very high quality. This swimsuit is super flattering and so comfortable.’ Pros Flattering

Comfortable

High quality Cons Top and bottom sizing may not be the same $33.99 Get it

The beauty of this halter bandeau bikini is that you can wear it strapless to avoid tan lines. The minimalist look with gold hardware feels expensive. Pros Trendy

Can be worn strapless

Sexy Cons Bottoms run small $28.99 Get it

Planning a tropical trip? This ruffled high-waisted bikini is calling for a warm-weather getaway! Pros Flattering

Tummy control

Cute pattern Cons Top runs large $32.99 Get it

This high-waisted bikini is red-hot! We’re obsessed with all of the lovely details, from the flutter sleeves to the V-underwire to the waist tie. No one will believe you got this stunning swimsuit from Amazon! Pros Gorgeous

Good coverage

Looks luxe Cons Not enough chest support $42.99 Get it

This high-waisted ruffled bikini looks nearly identical to a Beach Riot swimsuit that costs a whopping $236! Save your money and score this darling style instead. Pros Flattering

Comfy

Cute Cons Not very supportive $32.99 Get it

Feel your best at the beach in this flattering one-shoulder swimsuit! The tie-waist delivers extra tummy control. Pros Flattering

Tummy control

Vibrant colors Cons Some shoppers didn't love the fit $32.99 Get it

