15 Best Zara-Style Bathing Suits on Amazon

Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Zara-style swimsuits
We’ve never understood why some swimsuits cost more than a spa treatment. After all, a bathing suit is basically just a waterproof bodysuit! We’re all about trendy thriftiness, so we prefer to shop for stylish steals instead of splurging on overpriced pieces.

Zara is our go-to inspo for affordable fashion, especially in the summer. All of the styles feel like you’re ready to embark on a European vacation! But even Zara can cost more than we’d like to spend on swimwear. So, we decided to drop the 15 best Zara-style bathing suits from Amazon! Stay chic in these cost-effective swimsuits all summer long.

BIKINX Womens Swimsuits Sexy Thong Bandeau Floral Micro Bikini Ditsy 2 Piece Set Bathing Suits Color Block Push Swim Top
BIKINX
Speaking of holidays in the sun, this bikini is giving major vacay vibes! Greece or Italy, anyone? We love the classic pattern.

Pros

  • Great quality
  • Chic pattern
  • Unique

Cons

  • Some shoppers say the fit is off
$32.65
Get it
Tempt Me Women One Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control One Shoulder Bathing Suits Ruffle Swimwear Olive Green Medium
Tempt Me
Almost every reviewer raved that this one-shoulder one-piece is extremely flattering! Get ready to receive all the compliments on this ruffled swimsuit.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Tummy control
  • Vibrant color options

Cons

  • None
$32.99
Get it
Hilinker Women's Ruched Bikini Set Criss Cross Back High Cut Swimsuit 2 Piece Bathing Suit Brown Medium
Hilinker
Make a splash at the pool this summer in this ruched bikini. Shoppers say that the underwire top even fits larger busts!

Pros

  • Sultry
  • Fits wide range of shapes and sizes
  • Flattering

Cons

  • Bottoms run large
$36.99
Get it
CUPSHE Women Swimsuit Bikini Set Two Piece High Waisted Drawstring Floral Bathing Suit with Underwire, M Lavender
CUPSHE
Flower power! We’re crushing on this 70s-inspired floral bikini. One customer commented, ‘There is also great coverage for the tummy area and make belly rolls look extra cute. 10/10 would recommend.’

Pros

  • Great coverage
  • Tummy control
  • Fun pattern

Cons

  • Ill-fitting cups
$33.99
Get it
Tempt Me Women Sexy One Piece Swimsuit Halter Plunge V Neck Monokini Hollow Out Bathing Suit Black S
Tempt Me
We’re very tempted to buy this one-piece bathing suit by Tempt Me! Featuring crochet cutout details, this swimsuit is sophisticated yet sultry.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Good coverage
  • Comfortable

Cons

  • Straps are a little tight
$33.99
Get it
VIMPUNEC Ruffle One Shoulder Swimsuits for Women Striped High Waisted Two Piece Bathing Suits Blue Stripes
VIMPUNEC
Earn your stripes in this off-the-shoulder bikini! The high-waisted bottoms provide tummy control, while the ruffled top adds a playful touch. According to shoppers, this swimsuit is flattering on curvy figures!

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Modest
  • Full-coverage

Cons

  • May run a little big
$30.99
Get it
SheIn Women's Floral Swimsuit Smocked Halter Top High Cut Tie Side Thong Bikini Set Bathing Suit Multicolor Florals Medium
SheIn
Cute and comfy overload! One customer called this smocked triangle bikini a ‘sexy, summery bathing suit.’

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Comfortable
  • Cute pattern

Cons

  • None
$22.99
Get it
SPORLIKE Women Ruffle High Waist Swimsuit Two Pieces Push Up Black Bikini (Black,Large)
SPORLIKE
Little black bikini! Available in a variety of colors (some solid, some patterned), this high-waisted ruffled swimsuit is flirty and flattering.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Slimming
  • Tummy control

Cons

  • Top isn't the best for larger busts
$35.99
Get it
CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit for Women Bathing Suit V Neck Cutout Sexy Swimwear Wide Straps Back Hook Shiny Texture XL Saddle Brown
CUPSHE
This may be the ultimate Zara-style bathing suit. Featuring criss-cross cutouts and a flattering fit, this metallic one-piece looks so luxe!

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Trendy
  • Good quality

Cons

  • Some say the fit is slightly off
$35.99
Get it
CUPSHE Bikini Set for Women Bathing Suit High Waisted Scalloped V Neck Two Pieces Swimsuit M Cyan
CUPSHE
‘This is the swimsuit of my dreams!’ one reviewer raved. ‘The fabric is so soft and very high quality. This swimsuit is super flattering and so comfortable.’

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Comfortable
  • High quality

Cons

  • Top and bottom sizing may not be the same
$33.99
Get it
SweatyRocks Women's 2 Piece Bathing Suit Ribbed Tie Side Halter Bikini Swimsuit Coffee Brown M
SweatyRocks
The beauty of this halter bandeau bikini is that you can wear it strapless to avoid tan lines. The minimalist look with gold hardware feels expensive.

Pros

  • Trendy
  • Can be worn strapless
  • Sexy

Cons

  • Bottoms run small
$28.99
Get it
SPORLIKE Ruffle High Waisted Swimsuit Women Triangle Top Bikini Padded Swimwear(Floral 4/Green,Medium)
SPORLIKE
Planning a tropical trip? This ruffled high-waisted bikini is calling for a warm-weather getaway!

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Tummy control
  • Cute pattern

Cons

  • Top runs large
$32.99
Get it
Women High Waisted Swimsuit V Neck Ruffle Bikini Set(Red,Small)
SPORLIKE
This high-waisted bikini is red-hot! We’re obsessed with all of the lovely details, from the flutter sleeves to the V-underwire to the waist tie. No one will believe you got this stunning swimsuit from Amazon!

Pros

  • Gorgeous
  • Good coverage
  • Looks luxe

Cons

  • Not enough chest support
$42.99
Get it
LANNEW Womens High Waisted Bikini Set Ruffled Two Piece Swimsuits Tummy Control Bathing Suits Black
LANNEW
This high-waisted ruffled bikini looks nearly identical to a Beach Riot swimsuit that costs a whopping $236! Save your money and score this darling style instead.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Comfy
  • Cute

Cons

  • Not very supportive
$32.99
Get it
LILLUSORY Women One Piece Swimsuits Sexy One Shoulder Monokinis Tummy Control Tie Side Cut Out Bathing Suits RoyalBlue
LILLUSORY
Feel your best at the beach in this flattering one-shoulder swimsuit! The tie-waist delivers extra tummy control.

Pros

  • Flattering
  • Tummy control
  • Vibrant colors

Cons

  • Some shoppers didn't love the fit
$32.99
Get it

 

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!