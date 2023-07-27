Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Footloose and fancy-free! That’s how we like to kick it in the summertime. Sandals are our go-to shoes in warmer weather, for good reason! Not only do these strappy styles keep our feet cool in the hot sun, but they also give Us a chance to show off our Barbie-pink pedicure — we did not spend all that money for our toes to go unnoticed!

But the problem with some sandals is that they’re not the most comfortable. And as much as we love to look chic, we’re not sacrificing support for style! Luckily, there are plenty of options out there that feel like walking on clouds.

We found 10 pairs of sandals from Zappos that deliver all-day comfort, whether you’re getting your steps in at Disneyland or just running errands at home. These shoes will make you the happiest person on Earth!

SAS Premium Leather Cushioned Sandals

Featuring premium leather and a cushioned lining, these buckle sandals provide comfort, shock absorption and support. “SAS Relaxed is the perfect sandal for people with foot discomfort,” one shopper stated. “The uppers are padded leather soft and comfy.”

$189.00 See It!

Dr. Scholl’s Fisherman Sandals

Dr. Scholl’s knows a thing or two about foot comfort! Designed with a trendy cork wedge, stretchy straps and foam insole, these fisherman sandals deliver cushioning, comfort and support. “Excellent travel shoe!” one customer declared. “It feels like walking in marshmallows and they go with everything.”

Was $95 On Sale: $89 You Save 6% See It!

Teva Strappy Sandals

Tevas and style don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but just like Adidas Sambas and New Balance sneakers, these classic sandals are making a comeback. “Love them!” one shopper gushed. “These sandals have one of the most comfortable bottoms I’ve ever worn. My feet don’t feel tired at the end of the day like they usually do.”

$65.00 See It!

Naot Wedge Sandals

Live life on the wedge with these supportive sandals! With a natural leather upper, shock-absorbent sole and cushioned footbed, these 1-inch sandals put comfort first. “These are by far the most comfortable sandals I’ve ever worn,” one reviewer reported, “and I walk a lot.”

$140.00 See It!

Sorel Crossover Sandals

These Sorel sandals are stylish and surprisingly comfortable! As one shopper said, “It’s a challenge to find cute sandals that fit securely. These are perfect. They’re comfortable and offer good support.”

$90.00 See It!

