Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sunglasses instantly make Us feel glamorous, like we’re a celebrity hiding from the paparazzi. No pictures, please! They also cover up our puffy eye bags if we had a little too much fun the night before. And most importantly, shades shield our peepers from the harsh rays of the sun.

But shopping for new sunglasses is never a simple endeavor. We’re still trying to figure out the most flattering style for our face shape. It’s also a challenge to find a high-quality pair at a low cost. As much as we’d love to rock designer shades, luxury labels are just not in our budget (and we would probably lose them anyway).

Enter: Sojos, a bestselling Amazon brand that delivers chic sunglasses at an affordable price point. And we found one oversized pair that is especially popular right now! With over 31,000 glowing reviews, these anti-glare shades will block out the sun and the haters. Obsessed!

Get the Sojos Women’s Trendy Sunglasses 2023 for just $14 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

No one will believe you got these Sojos Women’s Trendy Sunglasses 2023 from Amazon! The round shades look and feel expensive. Available in a variety of different colors, these stylish sunglasses also come with a carrying case as extra protection.

I’ve owned multiple pairs of Sojos sunglasses over the years, and they’re all still in excellent shape! Durable, budget-friendly and fashion-forward. What more could you ask for?

One customer called these sunglasses “cute, durable and lightweight.” Another shopper said that this pair “looks high end. Really cute stylish sunglasses that make me feel like a cover girl.” And one reviewer gushed, “I LOVE these! They block the sun well, fit GREAT, and are super stylish/cute, and sturdy!”

The cherry on top is that these Sojos sunglasses are currently on sale for 45% off at Amazon! End summer on a bright note with these trendy, top-rated shades!

