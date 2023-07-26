Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Summer is a time of fun, sun… and soooo many weddings. If you’re like Us, you’ve attended a handful of marital bashes this sunny season — and the celebrations aren’t done yet! Finding the perfect ‘fits for every occasion can be difficult, especially in the hot summertime and especially if you’re trying to not repeat an outfit around a similar guest list. What to do? Well, for our money, every good wedding guest outfit starts from the bottom. With the shoes, that is.

It’s tough to find the perfect combination of stylish, practical and comfortable heels to make schlepping from ceremony, to cocktail hour, to dinner, to dance floor a pleasure and not a pain — but we found the chicest solution. This pair of eye-catching and elegant sandals is now as inexpensive as $56 at Zappos, marked all the way down from $140.

The Dolce Vita Ashby Heeled Sandals from Zappos encompass the above-mentioned holy trinity of wedding guest footwear. They’re stylish, with braided detailing, a square toe and a variety of colors from Black to Dark Gold Crackled to a shiny Lilac Crackled version which will double as amazing New-Year’s-Eve-on-a-tropical-island sandals. They’re practical, thanks to a chunky block heel which will make navigating both sand and grass a breeze (no worries about sinking into the dirt with your stilettos here!). And they’re comfortable, with a heel that is tall enough to feel like a lift but short enough that your feet won’t be killing you after the 10th time jumping in the air during the DJ’s spin of “Shout.” As sandals, they’re breezy too, so no sweaty feet to angst about either.

The price differs from color to color — the biggest discount is on the Caramel and Indigo Denim hues, at $56 — but all the options are on sale, meaning no matter which shade you select, you save. And isn’t that a grefabuloust feeling?

The trendy Dolce Vita line is especially popular with Zappos customers, and there are a slew of options to choose from that are on sale right now— Rhinestone Ashbys, for example, or similar-looking options like the Pheby and Paily heeled sandals. Fans love living the “sweet life” with Dolce Vita: “So in love with these!” raved one customer about her Pailys. “They fit like a glove and they’re very well balanced…this is a very comfortable heel and they are just a sexy shoe!”

Others agreed about the comfort factor: “Everyone is right, these are actually comfortable and very stable. I’ve been looking for a shoe to wear to an event and these are by far the most comfortable ones I’ve tried,” shared another shopper.

Grab your own pair of Dolce Vita Ashby Heeled Sandals now from Zappos for as little as $56 while they’re on sale, and make a major statement at whatever beach wedding or garden fête you attend the rest of this summer.

