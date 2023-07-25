Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

On a sweltering summer day, we really only have two options to beat the heat: 1. Stay inside with the AC blasting and binge The Summer I Turned Pretty. 2. Go outside and look for the nearest ice cream truck. Since we can’t stay inside forever (we already did that during quarantine — hard pass), we opt for no. 2. But if we’re braving the humidity, you better believe we’re wearing a comfy outfit that will keep Us cool. And we just found the perfect piece: this popular maxi dress from Amazon!

Casual, cute and cozy, this relaxed-fit frock is an everyday essential. It’s the type of dress you can easily grab when you’re on the go without any extra effort. You can take this maxi from the bed to the bank and back again! Allow Us to convince you why this Amazon bestseller is a closet staple for summer (did we mention it’s on sale for 30% off?).

Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Summer Beach Dress with Pockets for just $37 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

With over 22,000 reviews on Amazon, this maxi dress is majorly trending! So much so that it’s in the top 100 bestselling women’s fashion pieces on the site — and considering there are thousands of styles to sort through, that’s saying something!

Available in 39 different colors and patterns, this versatile maxi dress is a day-to-night dream. Loose yet flattering! And the best part is, this lightweight frock comes with pockets! What more could you ask for? You’ll get so much use out of this breathable beach dress. “It’s like wearing PJs all day long, but you feel cute when you’re wearing them,” one shopper said.

Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Summer Beach Dress with Pockets for just $37 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

The general consensus from reviews? This maxi dress is ultra-comfy and completely ideal for warm weather. We suggest styling this long frock with sandals or sneakers and adding a jean jacket if it gets chilly at night. You can even transition this frock to fall but layering a sweater on top and tights and boots underneath.

Join the 22,000 people who adore this dress from Amazon by shopping this frock on sale today!

See It! Get the Anrabess Women’s Casual Loose Sleeveless Maxi Summer Beach Dress with Pockets for just $37 (originally $53) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Anrabess here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: