11 Amazing Revolve Pieces on Major Sale Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Revolve is a seriously popular shopping destination, but if we’re being honest, sometimes their pieces are slightly over budget. Thankfully, sales exist!

Now is the optimal time to shop markdowns, as many of the items in stock are suitable for the summer months. Curious about which deals are heating up our carts? Scroll on to see which styles are essential for the rest of the season!

This Basic Bodysuit

Everyone needs a simple black bodysuit, and this is easily one of the best!

Originally $60 On Sale: $26 You Save 57% See it!

This Vacay Dress

We can picture this casual, lightweight dress over a white bikini if you have a beach vacation coming up!

Originally $208 On Sale: $136 You Save 35% See it!

This Minimalist Knit Dress

Show off your curves in style by rocking this amazing knit dress!

Originally $150 On Sale: $53 You Save 65% See it!

This Stunning Wrap Maxi

We’re obsessed with wrap dresses and love this fantastic plunging neckline!

Originally $151 On Sale: $142 You Save 6% See it!

These Loose High-Waisted Pants

Whether you’re going for a casual look or dressy vibe, these pants can serve as the base for your ideal ensemble!

Originally $158 On Sale: $116 You Save 27% See it!

This Tunic Frock

This dress is flowy, but doesn’t feel matronly thanks to the shorter length!

Originally $88 On Sale: $47 You Save 47% See it!

These Breezy Pants

This is another example of an ultra-versatile pant you’ll be thrilled to have on hand!

Originally $88 On Sale: $62 You Save 30% See it!

This Chic White Dress

Have a white party coming up? Rock this frock and you’ll be the belle of the bash!

Originally $198 On Sale: $187 You Save 6% See it!

This Everyday Tank Dress

Basic tank dresses are a must in any savvy shopper’s closet!

Originally $49 On Sale: $35 You Save 29% See it!

This Slimming Bodysuit

Talk about sleek! This Spanx find will streamline your figure.

Originally $78 On Sale: $47 You Save 40% See it!

This Elegant Cutout Dress

Strike a pose and show some extra skin in this adorable minidress!

Originally $78 On Sale: $74 You Save 5% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!