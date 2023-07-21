Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Deal Alert

11 Amazing Revolve Pieces on Major Sale Right Now

By
REVOLVE-Sale-July-2023
REVOLVE

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Revolve is a seriously popular shopping destination, but if we’re being honest, sometimes their pieces are slightly over budget. Thankfully, sales exist!

Now is the optimal time to shop markdowns, as many of the items in stock are suitable for the summer months. Curious about which deals are heating up our carts? Scroll on to see which styles are essential for the rest of the season!

This Basic Bodysuit

REMI x REVOLVE Jourdan Bodysuit
REMI x REVOLVE Jourdan Bodysuit REVOLVE

Everyone needs a simple black bodysuit, and this is easily one of the best!

Originally $60On Sale: $26You Save 57%
See it!

This Vacay Dress

MAJORELLE Aruba Shirt Dress
MAJORELLE Aruba Shirt Dress REVOLVE

We can picture this casual, lightweight dress over a white bikini if you have a beach vacation coming up!

Originally $208On Sale: $136You Save 35%
See it!

This Minimalist Knit Dress

LBLC The Label Eva Dress
LBLC The Label Eva Dress REVOLVE

Show off your curves in style by rocking this amazing knit dress!

Originally $150On Sale: $53You Save 65%
See it!

This Stunning Wrap Maxi

Maaji Daisy Fortunata Midi Dress
Maaji Daisy Fortunata Midi Dress REVOLVE

We’re obsessed with wrap dresses and love this fantastic plunging neckline!

Originally $151On Sale: $142You Save 6%
See it!

These Loose High-Waisted Pants

Splendid Golden Hour Pant
Splendid Golden Hour Pant REVOLVE

Whether you’re going for a casual look or dressy vibe, these pants can serve as the base for your ideal ensemble!

Originally $158On Sale: $116You Save 27%
See it!

This Tunic Frock

Free People Adler Tunic Dress
Free People Adler Tunic Dress REVOLVE

This dress is flowy, but doesn’t feel matronly thanks to the shorter length!

Originally $88On Sale: $47You Save 47%
See it!

These Breezy Pants

superdown Annael Pants
superdown Annael Pants REVOLVE

This is another example of an ultra-versatile pant you’ll be thrilled to have on hand!

Originally $88On Sale: $62You Save 30%
See it!

This Chic White Dress

Rails Jasmine Dress
Rails Jasmine Dress REVOLVE

Have a white party coming up? Rock this frock and you’ll be the belle of the bash!

Originally $198On Sale: $187You Save 6%
See it!

This Everyday Tank Dress 

Steve Madden Smokeshow Dress
Steve Madden Smokeshow Dress REVOLVE

Basic tank dresses are a must in any savvy shopper’s closet!

Originally $49On Sale: $35You Save 29%
See it!

This Slimming Bodysuit

SPANX Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit
SPANX Shaping Satin Thong Bodysuit REVOLVE

Talk about sleek! This Spanx find will streamline your figure.

 

Originally $78On Sale: $47You Save 40%
See it!

This Elegant Cutout Dress

superdown Essie One Shoulder Dress
superdown Essie One Shoulder Dress REVOLVE

Strike a pose and show some extra skin in this adorable minidress!

Originally $78On Sale: $74You Save 5%
See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Margot Robbie Barbie Hair Breakdown feature

Margot Robbie Reportedly Uses This Cleanser to Keep Her Skin Fresh

Read article
nordstrom-anniversary-sale-black-friday-prices

15 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals That Rival Black Friday Prices

Read article
body-scrub

This 'Slimming' Body Scrub May Help Eliminate Stored Fat

Read article

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!