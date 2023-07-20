Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s safe to say that Margot Robbie is the A-lister of the moment. With the steady influx of buzz surrounding her latest starring role (in a little film called Barbie — you may have heard of it), she’s been busier than ever. Jet-setting from one premiere to the next can take a toll on the complexion, so we were curious to learn how she keeps her skin looking as fresh as it does on every red carpet.

After some digging, we discovered this cleanser from Lancer is reportedly her go-to. It’s allegedly a can’t-miss skincare step in her regimen, and with good reason. An appropriate cleanser lays out the foundation for the rest of your routine, so we sought out more information regarding this specific product to see what makes it stand out from the pack!

Get the Lancer Skincare The Method: Cleanse Normal-Combination Skin for prices starting at $30 at Nordstrom!

According to a resurfaced Vogue UK interview from 2016, this is the cleanser the leading lady reaches for when she’s ready to banish her skin of dirt and makeup. The brand even shouted out Robbie on their official Instagram (and noted that quiet luxury fashion icon Sofia Richie is a fan as well). What’s interesting about this product is that it’s specifically formulated for normal and combination skin types — meaning there may be some spots on your face which are oilier, and others which feel fairly low-key when it comes to care. We know the T-zone portion of the face can be more prone to shine and breakouts, and it seems that this cleanser addresses that concern.

What’s most important about this cleanser is that it’s designed with hydration in mind — so no users should feel any tight or dry sensation. It may be able to get rid of gunk without making your complexion parched, plus it’s also formulated to balance out the pH levels in your skin to promote optimal health.

Let’s address the elephant in the room: We know this is pretty pricy for a cleanser. After all, we’re talking celebrity skincare here! That being said, some products are certainly worth investing in, and this may be a splurge-worthy staple worthy of your investment. If this cleanser is good enough to keep the Australian actress’ complexion completely in check during a very busy schedule, it’s more than good enough for Us!

