Fashion fact: The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has the best discounts on your favorite products — including fabulous footwear! Naturally, as we’re in the midst of the summer season, the first essential item to check off our wishlist is a fresh pair of sandals. Summer is the ideal time for long walks at the beach, a relaxing evening by the fire pit or a girl’s night out in town. Yes, the heat is here and we’re looking for the ultimate open-toe situation to show off our pedicures.

As we know you come to Us for the best shopping deals and products your favorite Hollywood stars swear by, we’re here to share the good news. The celebrity-loved Birkenstocks Slide Sandals which never go on sale are officially marked down, and we couldn’t be more excited to get in on the action!

Get the Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal (originally $170) for just $130 at Nordstrom!

Birkenstock has been an established brand for decades, but in recent years, we’ve spotted A-list ladies like Kaia Gerber, Katie Holmes, Yara Shahidi and many more wearing slides like these out and about. They’re as versatile as can be — for starters, you can style these shoes with boyfriend jeans and an oversized button-down for a classic look. Some even elevate their Birks by teaming them with designer ensembles — like Tracee Ellis Ross, who stepped out last summer in Soho clad in a Prada dress with her favorite sandals. A few years ago, the black-ish star shared an Instagram post of Emmys prep — wearing a red gown with complementary red Birkenstock sandals. The caption read, “See Dr. Sampson? I didn’t wear heels the entire time.”

These Birkenstock Slide Sandals will provide your feet ultimate comfort. They famously boast EVA cushioning technology which contours and leads to ample support throughout the day. The biometrically molded shape will conform to your tootsies over time, so you’re bound to enjoy these boys. If you’re wondering how these sandals will fit, according to the brand, it’s true to size. For a trendy touch, this version features a glamorous oversized buckle!

Wondering what reviewers say? Across the board, shoppers have given these slide sandals five stars. Many raved that Birkenstocks are “perfect for summer” and are thrilled with how they “conform to your foot shape,” as noted above. Fashionistas also adored how these sandals “elevate the look even further” thanks to the design details. Additionally, there’s little break-in time — so you can immediately enjoy your new investment. But just a word of caution: Sizes are selling out fast (over 1,300 people are viewing these at the time this article is being edited!), so act accordingly. Your celeb-inspired purchase is just a few quick clicks away!

